History and Heritage: Dickinson Football and the Conestoga Wagon

Dickinson football has won two straight games this season. On September 21, they earned their first home win of the season in a 21-14 victory against Kean University. They now head into their ‘bye week’ with a chance to build momentum prior to their historic clash against the Franklin and Marshall (F&M) Diplomats on October 5. Many Dickinsonians know that the F&M vs. Dickinson rivalry is important, but may not know how longstanding it actually is. The Dickinsonian did some research in the College Archives to disover the historical importance and relevancy that created the rivalry.

The Conestoga wagon, originating in the early 18th century from German immigrants in Pennsylvania, was a large, robust horse-drawn transport vehicle. Known for its boat-like curved body, it was designed to keep luggage centered and was primarily used in North America until the mid-19th century. This very same type of wagon helped transport the teams that played in the first matchup between Dickinson and F&M on October 30, 1889.

That Wednesday, the Red Devils shut out the Diplomats 10-0, marking the cornerstone from which this rivalry was built. That same 1889 season also serves a special place in Dickinson football history, posing their first winning record ever at 4-1-1, with their only blemish being an F&M rematch in November. By 1963, that wagon had come to the forefront of the rivalry, serving as a miniaturized trophy and staying on the winner’s school grounds until the next annual meeting.

As dated as this rivalry is, the legacy of the Conestoga Wagon does not fall on deaf ears. Rocco DiRico ’25 understands the importance of the game and the legacy of it. The now wide reciever said, “It’s more than football, it’s about the school and trying to build and uphold the legacy…it’s also cool to know they used to take the wagon for transportation to the games…puts it into perspective how long the rivalry has been around.”

Star linebacker Brendan Walker ’25 also said, “It’s intense. Every person on the field knows the impact that the game has on their respective school and its alumni.”

Jack Contrucci ’25 made it clear that the Dickinson players bring an extra intensity to the game against F&M, saying “It’s completely different from a normal game. There’s no sugar coating it, we hate each other…it’s a fistfight from first whistle to last.”

As it stands, F&M is also sitting at 2-1, splitting the series of matchups between Montclair State and the College of New Jersey while winning their opener against Lebanon Valley. Since 2011, the head-to-head record stands at 5-7. Dickinson will aim to turn the page from their 2-6 record against the Diplomats since 2016.

Furthermore, seven of the past twelve games since 2011 have been decided by one score or fewer. The Red Devils are hoping to maintain ownership of the wagon following their dramatic 19-17 victory last season, capped off by a 98-yard drive and touchdown run by Diante Ball ’25 on the final play of regulation. This matchup is a must-see game under normal circumstances, its last game concluding over a play decided by inches should push the rivalry’s animosity to the next level.

The historical background in this article is in large part due to the hard work of “Mr. Red Devil” Wilbur Gobrecht, class of 1952, whose legacy at Dickinson has continued long past his Little All-America honors and coaching accolades, publishing multiple volumes on Dickinson sports history such as “The History of Football at Dickinson College: 1885-1969.” I would also like to thank the Archives and Special Collections department at Dickinson as their wealth of resources on the school’s history helped guide me in the right direction.





