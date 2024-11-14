Clair Marion reaches the first of what could me many milestones

Dickinson Women’s basketball played their first game of this season on November 9, and although Dickinson had the lead throughout the game, they let it slip with a minute left. Then, as she always seems to do, Clair Marion ’25 stepped up. Marion drilled a deep three that eventually won the game for Dickinson. With the three, Marion reached 1000 points scored in her Dickinson career. The historic milestone was announced over the PA and Marion received a standing ovation from the crowd.

When she was asked if there was a better time to hit the milestone she said, “I guess not, that was pretty cool, I’m not gonna lie.”

Marion was taken by surprise when she heard the news on the PA. “It felt electric. I didn’t know how close I was. I know going into the game that I was close, but I wasn’t focusing on it. It was a really close game at the end and I was just trying to win. But when I hit that shot [and found out I broke the record], I got really excited,” she said.

The party did not stop there for Marion and her team. Parents and players had signs prepared for her and everyone was ready to celebrate Marion after the game. On the postgame surprise she said, “Yeah, honestly that was awesome. I had no idea it was coming. My teammates are my best friends and the parents are so supportive so it really just felt amazing.”

Marion has been key to Dickinson’s success in her time here. Marion has continuously improved; her points per game nearly doubled from her freshman to her junior year. Last year, the senior was named the Centennial Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and received First Team All-Conference for the second straight season. Marion is now poised for a Centennial Conference Player of the Year run.

Marion is the focal point of the Dickinson offense. Expect her stats to continue to improve as they have every year. Marion was a leader on the team last year, but a lot of that came from leading by example. This year, though, Marion knows that she has to take on a role as a vocal leader too. “I know that I have to step up and take on that role and just encourage my teammates and make sure that when I’m on the court that the energy is high.”

The Red Devils look to play a fast, exciting brand of basketball. That requires a lot of energy from the players and Clair understands her role in bringing that energy and getting her teammates to do the same.

Marion is now one of only 13 Dickinson women to reach the 1,000 point milestone. Marion’s fans will be on milestone watch all year. Despite only starting two games her freshman year, Marion is still in line to end up near the top of Dickinson’s all time list for many statistics. Field goal, three point and steal records are all up for grabs for Marion this year.