After successful season, Men’s Cross Country continues team development

Dickinson Men’s Cross Country had one of its best seasons in college history. The success was due to a combination of a disciplined group of athletes and a passionate head coach. The 2024 Cross Country season was marked by school records and incredible team performances.

The team accomplished many milestones under the guidance of experienced Head Coach Don Nichter, who recently concluded his 34th season coaching the men’s program, in which he led the team to 15 Centennial Conference Championships. The men’s squad, consisting of 23 athletes, competed in eight meets this season. The season began in Dallas, PA, with a decisive first-place victory out of nine competing schools at the Misericordia Invitational. Brock Overlander ’25 led the team with a second-place finish, followed by Nathan Caldwell ’27 (3rd) and Alexander Kane ’26 (5th). First-years Alex Hansen, Atticus Fair and Luke Knestout also stood out with top ten finishes. Tyler Erdmann ’25 expressed pride in the current first-year athletes, stating, “They have shown up in a really special way. They have exhibited a passion for running and team camaraderie that is admirable.”

The men’s team then returned to Dickinson Park to extend their streak of consecutive Little Three Championship wins to 27. The team swept the first eleven spots in the competition, giving them a perfect score. The team then traveled to Winchester, VA, for the Shenandoah Twilight Invitational, placing first in a field of five teams and again posting another perfect score. Overlander placed first in both meets.

They then hosted the Dickinson Long-Short Invitational at Big Spring HS in Newville, PA. The men placed first in the 8k and second in the 4k, earning the combined champions title. In the 8k, brothers Alexander ’26 and William Kane ’27 placed first and fourth, respectively. This exciting start led to a successful series of finishes in their following two meets. To continue building on this positive momentum, the team prioritized their culture. When asked about the energy and team dynamic Knestout explained, “There was something special about the team this year — an infectious energy that everyone could feel… there was a perfect mix of wise, experienced mentors ready to help shape a group of eager and energetic freshman.”

At the Centennial Conference Championships, hosted at Big Spring HS in Newville, PA, the men placed 3rd out of 9 schools, just falling to second-place Haverford by four points. Overlander earned All-Centennial Second Team honors and William Kane was selected for the All-Centennial Sportsmanship Team.

Eight runners traveled to Lock Haven, PA for the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals. The team had another successful result as they placed 4th in the region out of 29 schools. Four Dickinson runners earned All-Region honors: Overlander, A. Kane, Meincke, and Knestout.

Despite the challenges many athletes faced, including injuries and illnesses, the determination and discipline shown by the entire team reflect why this season was so successful. Overlander, who earned consecutive Athlete of the Week honors, commented on the respect he holds for his teammates: “Cross country has soul. We learn to embrace the hard times and get comfortable in deep water.”

Much of the team’s success can be attributed to Head Coach Don Nichter. Erdmann expressed his gratitude for Coach Nichter, stating, “He has been an incredible mentor this season. As an experienced coach, he’s done an amazing job passing down his running wisdom to the team.” Assistant Coach Adam Shenk, Athletic Trainer Alex Bazink, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Myers also played crucial roles in the team’s success this season.

Although the 2024 season has concluded, the team has already set its sights on Nationals in the near future. Edwards stated, “This team has a very bright future. The underclassmen are ready to step up …. With the speed of this team right now, there is no limit to how much we can improve and push each other in the seasons ahead.”