Men’s Soccer receives Coaching Staff of the Year award

The Dickinson Men’s Soccer team had a banner year. Recently, the team won three of the four major awards in the Centennial Conference, receiving the Offensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Coaching Staff of the Year awards.

Head Coach Jorge Chapoy and his Assistant Coaches Will Flannery, Seth Stover and Toan Ngo have helped lead the team to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017. However, Chapoy credits the Coaching Staff of the Year award to not only his and his staff’s efforts, but also the team’s effort.

“They are the ones making it happen,” commented Chapoy. He accrediting the collaboration between his coaching staff and the team’s student leadership for their “magical run,” saying there was, “something different about them,” this year.

Chapoy cites how the team’s Captains and Senior players “changed the culture” on the team for the better. Whether that is from being the “hype guy” on the team or delivering speeches before the games, he believes that the work put in by the players helped win this award. Chapoy remarked that his job is to “sell an idea” and that the team’s success depends on the players “seeing the results,” which requires a combination of his leadership team and the student leadership. This level of collaboration and leadership teaches important lessons that Chapoy believes will “set you up for success” after college.

He also wanted to ensure that the Assistant Coaches received their credit, as he, “couldn’t do it without them.” The Men’s Soccer team finished their season strong, and as Coach Chapoy would say, it was all about teamwork.