MLB Season Preview and Expectations

The 2025 MLB season officially kicked off last week with the Los Angeles Dodgers sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series. After a long winter, Opening Day for the other 28 teams begins Thursday March 27th.

Both the American League East and National League East divisions look to be two of the most exciting dogfights this season.The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets both retooled their franchise significantly. The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet, a nasty southpaw from the Chicago White Sox who should be in the Cy Young conversation this year. They also signed Houston Astros legend Alex Bregman. The veteran has a lot of postseason experience and success which should play a role in helping out their incredibly talented young prospects who will look to play a role on the major league team this year.

The Mets signed Juan Soto to a historic deal from their crosstown foe, the New York Yankees, and brought back slugging first basemen Pete Alonso.

Both divisions are stacked and we saw some teams not feel the need to make any franchise altering moves given their already deep rosters. The Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies all looked to fill holes in their roster without making any big splashes.

The pennant winning Yankees lost Gerrit Cole to Tommy John surgery and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil to a back injury, but did sign lefty Max Fried from Atlanta. They also acquired former MVP’s Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. It is unclear what player Goldschimdt is given his last season of inconsistency, but there is an expectation that Bellinger plays a good centerfield and acts as a key part of the top of the Yankees lineup.

The National League West will be spearheaded by the Dodgers, who are in contention to break the all-time win record of 116 games by the 1906 Cubs. The world series winners somehow were able to drastically improve their already very good roster. LA won the sweepstakes for Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki who adds to their already stacked rotation.

The Diamondbacks, who acquired former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, will make some

noise in the desert, but it will be incredibly difficult to catch the Dodgers.

In the American League, the West once again looks to be a crowded field. The Astros, who lost Bregman and traded away perennial MVP-candidate Kyle Tucker to the Cubs, may take a step back, but return a steady core with the addition of first baseman Christian Walker. The Texas Rangers did not make any splashes, but acquired sluggers Jake Burger and Joc Pederson to help balance the lineup. In Seattle, the Mariners have arguably the best staff in baseball, but were dormant in free agency. Signing some bats would make them an American League favorite, but they continue not to make any big moves for free agent hitters.

The Central division between both leagues also lacks a clear frontrunner. The Cubs stand out in the NL, but their lineup and bullpen has question marks. The Brewers ran away with the division last year. However, they lost Willy Adames who was a key part of their success. Their lineup concerns remain relevant and is the main issue holding them back from being big favorites. The Reds hired former Cleveland manager Terry Francona in an effort to propel their young core surrounded by starter Hunter Greene and star shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

In the AL, the trio of Detroit, Cleveland, and Kansas City each made impressive playoff pushes last year, but neither team took a clear step ahead of one another. The Minnesota Twins, who missed the playoffs last year, are currently the betting favorite to win the division. They have a great bullpen with a high upside rotation. Their lineup is talented, but staying on the field has been proven difficult for their key bats.

The American League awards race look to be very tight. 2-time and reigning MVP Aaron Judge is the favorite to repeat, but Bobby Witt Jr. after a monstrous breakout season poses a key threat to the Yankees Captain. Another candidate who has made headlines this offseason is Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. The first baseman bounced back after consecutive seasons

where he did not live up to expectations. Despite being limited as a first basemen, Guerrero Jr. is someone I am keeping an eye on this season in the MVP race.

The National League race is, unsurprisingly, led by Shohei Ohtani. He is expected to return to

the mound this season, which would only improve his likelihood of winning. Ohtani still has work to do in his rehabilitation of his arm. Mookie Betts, who will make the full transition to shortstop could also make a run at the award now playing a prime defensive position. The Soto show in Queens will be on to watch as well, but some sleepers like Arizona’s Corbin Carroll or Ketel Marte could also make some noise.

The Cy Young award is also led by two frontrunners, reigning winner Tarik Skubal from Detroit

and the phenom Paul Skenes in Pittsburgh are the two favorites. Skubal’s durability will be key to follow after throwing a career high 211 total innings last season. Skenes will have an

opportunity to prove that he can perform throughout the whole season after pitching to an

incredible 1.96 ERA in 133 innings. Crochet for the Red Sox and Logan Gilbert of the Mariners are two others in the AL that will contend for the award. Veterans such as Zack Wheeler and Dylan Cease also pose as two main candidates for the NL if Skenes were to struggle.

The Rookie of the Year races in both leagues will be very interesting. Jasson Dominguez, the

Yankees long time top prospect will start the year as the favorite as he finally has a starting spot in the Bronx. Kristian Campbell made the major league roster for the Red Sox, while his fellow top prospect Roman Anthony may debut this spring. If circumstances go right, it would make for a contentious yet exciting race in Boston. Flamethrower Jackson Jobe also made the Tiger’s roster, posing as the favorite pitcher to win the award.

Sasaki was the favorite for the NL award, but after his bumpy start against the Cubs in Tokyo,

his odds fell. LSU legend Dylan Crews in Washington will look to improve from his cup of coffee, and has become the recent favorite. Matt Shaw, the Cubs super utility infielder, has great bat-to-ball skills and could be a key piece playing everyday in Chicago. Other young promising prospects, such as Pirates starter Bubba Chandler, who may replace Jared Jones, and the Diamondbacks Jordan Lawlar could eventually debut.