Red Devil Entrepreneur’s The Happy Avocado

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A Dickinson student’s passion for making guacamole started as a hobby but has since been turned into a startup business: The Happy Avocado.

Vaughn Gooding ‘16 believes that his guacamole brand possesses multiple characteristics that set it apart from other commercialized guacamoles, and he is beginning to sell his product to the Dickinson community.

He not only wants to bring new infusions and flavors to the guac world, but also change the quality and creativity of preservation and consumption. “I’m very proud of the back story of the Happy Avocado and the brand identity, and I think it’s apparent that it idealizes a wholesome, healthy product,” Gooding shares.

Gooding pitched his idea and business plan to the Idea Fund, and received a loan from them shortly after, which provides him with enough money to make batches of guac to sell on the weekends. Along with that, the Idea Fund is also helping him develop a business strategy for his guac as part of their new initiative to encourage more entrepreneurship on campus.

Gooding is working to break away from this standard preservation method. He had the opportunity to work with food science experts at Cornell University last summer to develop a method that prevents browning and spoiling by replacing oxygen in the container with a mixture of carbon dioxide and nitrogen.

“I’m trying to hit the ground running with it and see where it goes,” says Gooding, “I’m planning on entering the Innovation Competition in the spring, and I’m really hoping to win it.” He says that while the cash prize would be helpful, “the best part about it is that you can go to a potential investor and show them what you have done, and attest that people believe in it.”

In preparation for the Innovation Competition, Gooding has put great effort towards raising awareness and support of the Happy Avocado around the Dickinson community. The first time he sold his guac on Britton Plaza, he mostly handed out free samples to connect with a consumer base of people who know and like his product. “I think the value isn’t in the money, but continuing to build that engagement and knowledge of my brand through samples and stickers to spread awareness,” says Gooding. “It really sets up a springboard for me to take off down the road, which I think is incredibly valuable.”

Gooding originally became interested in making guacamole and exploring different infusions when he and his friend were watching the NBA finals a few years ago. They were tired of the same old mediocre grocery store guac, and decided to try to make their own.

“Every single night of the NBA finals we would try to make a different kind of guac,” says Gooding, “sometimes they were really good, like the mango guac, but then sometimes they would be really bad. My friend decided to throw sugar in there one time and it was terrible.” Their experiments became tradition throughout the years, which is how he learned the recipes that he uses now.

Gooding has already taken the most important step: starting. He will be selling more of his product on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Britton Plaza. For more information on his story and his product, visit vaughngooding.com/thehappyavocado or follow The Happy Avocado on Facebook.