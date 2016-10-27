Letters from Abroad: Lessons from Copenhagen

Dear Dickinson,

I miss you, BRUV. Whether it’s the convenience of getting a quick bite from the Snar or just relaxing on Morgan field, there are things I wish I could come back to Dickinson for. That being said, I do not regret coming to Copenhagen because it’s one of the most beautiful and lively cities I have traveled to. Having been here for a little over a month, it feels like home. There are a lot of life lessons this city has taught me, along with a lot of good and bad memories, that Dickinson would not have been able to offer and this is precisely why I can’t get over how full of life this place is.

The first thing this city taught me was to constantly be on the move while being relaxed. Upon arriving, the first thing every DIS student does is rent a bike. Biking is more common than breathing in Copenhagen. Seriously, everyone and their mother has a bike which means they take biking seriously. Unfortunately, I learned to keep up with the biking culture the hard way meaning that even when it’s 7 in the morning and you’re barely awake, you have to be going at a steady pace and stay out of everyone’s way or else you’ll get yelled at. Copenhagen has constantly put me on the move, especially with biking. Its nice to bike with your friends and go on small adventures, whether its discovering a burger joint, a sports bar that plays football games at 2 a.m., or thrift shops. Wandering around really gives you a sneak peak into the underground life in Copenhagen and also helps you familiarize yourself with where you are so you will not get lost, which will DEFINITELY happen, by the way.

The second thing Copenhagen taught me is that I should just trust the system and not limit myself to my comfort zone. Actually befriending the “cold” and “emotionless” Danes, as they sarcastically refer to themselves can be quite difficult at first. I live in a Kollegium (dorm) with mostly American girls from my program, so seeking a “bromigo” to bro down with was difficult. However all it took was a couple beers, 5 shots, and a bottle of wine to build up the confidence to meet the Danes in our building. Befriending locals not only gives you a sneak peak into the general Danish culture whether it’s the music they listen to (which is mostly Chainsmokers and EDM) or the lingo, but you also figure out where to go for certain festivals or who’s serving free drinks on a Saturday night.

The last thing Copenhagen taught me was Hygge. Hygge is a Danish saying/word that almost every girl has mentioned in her Instagram caption with some pun. It basically means to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. The Danes love to relax but that doesn’t mean they don’t accomplish as much as they should. Coming from the U.S., a place where there is high stress and a constant need to finish this, or study for that, in Copenhagen I’ve learned to take things day by day and instead of staying in and studying for 3 hours, go to that music festival and eat some tacos in the meat packing district and then dedicate myself to studying without interruptions.