Campus Fashion: Cailey Cummins ’20

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Major: Undecided (but leaning toward political science and Spanish)

Organizations: Feminist Collective, Outing Club, Liberty Cap Society, and Tritons

Hobbies: Reading, going out to eat, volunteer work, listening to music too loud, traveling/road trips

Fashion Inspirations: Khloe Kardashian

Favorite Colors: Cailey’s favorite color is green, but she likes to wear black, denim, rose gold and mauve shades.

Favorite Pieces: Cailey likes to wear high waisted mom jeans, cherry red doc martens, jean jackets and floral dresses. Cailey can also be seen sporting black skinny jeans, a comfy pair of denim shorts, band t-shirts, turtlenecks. She also loves that you can throw a black t-shirt on with anything

Favorite Stores: Zara or Madewell

Describing her fashion: Cailey would describe her style as somewhere in between hippie and retro. She likes mixing older fashions with newer ones. She would love to live in the 70s or 90s.

Fashion Motto: “I guess my motto would be if you’re not comfortable wearing it, if it doesn’t make you feel happy and comfy, don’t wear it.”