Straight from the Plate Caf Food Reviews

April 27, 2017
For lunch the other day, I decided to go for some spinach and shells with garlic and herb breadsticks from the KOVE. When I read it on the menu I was really excited, as I was expecting stuffed shells (which is one of my all-time favorite dishes), but in reality, it was shell-shaped pasta mixed with spinach and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Despite my initial disappointment, the dish was pretty tasty, and reminded me a bit of a “deconstructed” stuffed shells. My only complaint is that the pasta was a bit too soft, and I think there could’ve been more cheese melted on top. I added some grated Parmesan on top though, which helped add a salty, cheesy element to the dish. Together with the bread to soak up all the remaining sauce, this made for an overall satisfying meal!
