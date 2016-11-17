Students Demonstrate Against Trump in NYC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Some Dickinson students are adding their voices to the throngs of protesters gathering in cities around the U.S. in response to the recent election of Donald Trump. Anti-Trump protests have been congregating around the country, and to show their support, three first-year students traveled to New York City for one of the biggest marches on Saturday, Nov. 12.

According to Annaliese Tucci ’20, the event started at Union Square, located on 14th street, at 12 p.m. where all protestors gathered. At 2 p.m., the protesters began walking towards the Trump Tower located on 56th street.

“Everyone at the protest was inspired,” said Tucci. “There was so much love in the air and a sense of unity, it was truly moving.”

Tucci was joined by classmates Sophia Scorcia ’20 and Zoey Miller ’20. They said they attended the peaceful protest so that they could join forces with other people who share the same feelings towards the new president elect, Donald Trump.

According to Miller, they enjoyed the experience and overall atmosphere of the peaceful protest. “The atmosphere was inspiring and energizing,” Miller said. “Everyone there had a different reason for marching.”

Miller claims that everybody there demonstrated their unwillingness to give up, as the protest lasted until 4 p.m. In the sea of signs, a few stood out to Miller: “Not my President,” “My Body my Choice,” “Immigrants Welcome Here,” and “I’m Still with Her.”

This anti-Trump protest in New York City is just one of many going on around the country. On Nov. 11, hundreds of people surrounded the capitol in Harrisburg to voice their opinions about the president-elect. Other anti-Trump protests have taken place in Portland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, and Chicago.

Scorcia noted that the purpose of the protest was to show the nation the anger that the protesters and others have felt since the election results were announced. She feels that she made a point by going to the protest. “Everybody there wanted to talk to, connect with, and help each other, while still showing their fiery determination and passion, and unwillingness to support a man who won a campaign built off [of] hate,” Scorcia said.