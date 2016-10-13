Why I’m With Her on this Election

For months we have seen Trump supporters, some of them our peers, shrug off or ignore Trump’s more problematic comments with the excuse that he would be better than Hillary Clinton as president. At this point it is pretty safe to say that no, to most Americans, he really wouldn’t. Beginning his campaign with racist commentary, he has insulted Muslims (3.3 million Americans), Mexicans (33.7 million Americans), Disabled people (56.7 million Americans), Veterans (21.8 million Americans), Jews (4 million Americans), Asians (17 million Americans), LGBTQ community members (over 25.6 million Americans), African (or black) Americans (37.6 million), and Women (125.6 million Americans) – just to name a few. Unless you’re a white Anglo-Saxon man he’s probably insulted you at least once – and even that’s not true due to his disparaging comments regarding Republicans, Democrats, and other individuals that he just doesn’t seem to agree with.

Hillary Clinton has over 30 years of experience and she has done a lot with it. Even before her career started she fought for the rights of women, children, and minority members all through high school and college. Because of the length of her career and the positions she has held, she has made mistakes. She has had to make some tough decisions. But that’s what being president is. That’s why I want her in that oval office. She is imperfect and I assure you that she will make decisions in her time as president that may cost lives; just like Lincoln, just like LBJ, just like JFK and so many other past American leaders. She understands this and she has the education, experience, and motivation that means she can carry the weight of these decisions with the intelligence and grace of a true leader. Not to mention the fact that she cares, an attribute which for a collection of unknown [sexist] reasons has made her less appealing to some voters. Donald Trump doesn’t care about anyone’s opinion but his own. He’s made that painfully clear since the beginning. Not to mention, he can’t even answer a direct question in a televised debate which he has had time to prepare for, none the less act quickly and intelligently when it comes to matters of security for our nation, foreign and domestic. It is no longer appropriate to stay quiet amongst friends and relatives who still support Trump and his policies. If someone in your life supports Donald Trump it means that they support giving the decision-making power of our country to a man who does not respect most of the population within our country. On Nov. 8, you’re voting not just for yourself but for your families and your friends. Personally, I must assume that if you do claim to believe what Trump has said is wrong but you’re still supporting him it is because you’re nothing but a spineless coward. Specifically and on a topic more close to home, if the Dickinson Republicans do not come out “unapologetically” against Donald Trump before election day they are cowards of the highest degree. It’s as simple as that.