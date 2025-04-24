Letter from the incoming editor-in-chief

As next year’s Co-Editor-in-Chief of The Dickinsonian, I’m excited to make connections with students and organizations all around the Dickinson community.

My priority is to center The Dickinsonian as a newspaper that advocates for all students and relays all the relevant aspects of life on campus, and events in the world that affect our student body. As News Editor this semester, I have been emphasizing articles that I believe have the most impact on and relevance to the experiences, values, and needs of the student body.

As a history major, writing and analysis have always been key tenets of my life and education, and I’ve always appreciated putting those skills into real-life practice with The Dickinsonian. However, it’s more than just writing that goes into putting together a newspaper. Next year, I’d love to work with the photographers, cartoonists, and graphic designers on campus in order to deliver a more high-quality paper with a diverse array of content. I hope to make even better use of our social media in order to reach a wider audience of students, faculty, alums, and parents, and I’d like to showcase The Dickinsonian as a reliable, well-rounded paper with an even higher level of student involvement.

Since I joined The Dickinsonian freshman year, I’ve had the privilege to learn from dedicated upperclassmen who have been highly involved across Dickinson’s campus and who have committed themselves to the student body. I’d like to thank our graduating seniors: Walker Kmetz, Eleanor Nolan, Gwen Teeling, Ben Warren, Adam Mast, and Ben Gurwitch for providing me with an example of what it means to be involved reporters, eagle-eyed editors, and supportive friends.

Next year, I’ll be joined on the Editorial Board by Co-Editor-in-Chief Disma Ferrante ’26, Managing Editor Ella Sizemore ’28, News Editor Jessica Edem ’28, Opinion Editor Alex Lee ’26, Life & Style Editor Grace Morrison ’26, and Sports Editor Natalie Slusser ’26. A few of our editors for next year are abroad right now, and I look forward to starting to work with them over the summer to determine how best to support student contributors and put out important, impactful stories.