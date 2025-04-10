Dickinson needs more art

As a freshman, I have been doing a lot of observing and exploring around campus. One of the most disappointing things about the campus that I have noticed is the lack of artwork on the walls. Maybe it is my background—I came from a school where we were encouraged to do large painting projects in the hallways and common spaces—but being in an academic space with no color is bleak.

Creating more murals aroundDickinson would heighten my sense of excitement and love for the things I do as a student. Oftentimes, as I make my way to my radio show, I ponder the existence of a painting that incorporates music and dance and how that would look enveloping the hallway. All the walls are white and sterile, which makes it seem like the school is scared to put anything permanent up that may scare away prospective students or damage their academic-focused reputation.

It is nothing new to note that engaging in the arts boosts academic performance. Studies from organizations such as the American Psychological Association and the National Endowment of the Arts find that participating in art classes and surrounding oneself with art in any form not only betters academic scores, but also improves personal well-being and social-emotional feelings in young adults. Murals could do this for Dickinsoniansand bring a rounder sense of perception and enjoyment to our academic environment. It would make the campus feel more alive.

Perhaps it is just the circle I surround myself in, but Dickinson seems to already emphasize the arts. There are many clubs and organizations that promote artistic expression, and I know many people who take part in these activities and enjoy them thoroughly. Obviously, there is not a lack of artistically motivated students on this campus who would love to have their art displayed for years to come. We could have a collage of our students on the walls, showing their passion for the vast number of opportunities given to us. Even if the art doesn’t speak for the college anymore, there is no harm in redecorating a wall to start fresh. If murals seem too drastic of a first step, hanging framed artwork would be better than the boring, hospital-like blankness of the HUB and the academic buildings.

With the fast-approaching HUB renovations, I fear that Dickinson will leave these walls even more bleak and bare than beforeOur school seems to thrive on the idea of diversity, so why not “diversify” the decor and showcase the talents of our student body? It’s time to freshen things up with some art on our walls.





