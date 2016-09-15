Cross Country Sweeps Little Three Championship

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson men’s and women’s cross country squads extended their streak of Little Three Cross Country Titles to 20 straight for the men and 23 in a row for the women on Wednesday night, September 7, beating out both Franklin & Marshall College and Gettysburg College.

Mason Hepner ’17 finished second overall with a time of 15:13 as the Red Devils took home third, fourth and fifth as well. Duncan Hopkins ’19 and Eric Hermann ’19 clocked times of 15:40 and 15:42, finishing third and fourth, respectively. Bryce Descavish ’20 finished fifth, clocking in at 15:44. Eight of the top 11 finishers were Red Devils, with Nathan Udell ’18 and Will Chandler ’19 coming across seventh and eighth and Eli Laue ’17 and Matt Loalbo ’20 rounding out the top 11. Ben Taber of Gettysburg College took home the individual title, ending a 16-year streak of victories by Dickinson. With their win, the Red Devil men bring home the Napoleon Cannon Trophy. They scored 16 points against F&M and 20 against the Bullets.

Sofia Canning ’18 set a course record for the second time in a row this season and raced her way to the individual title, finishing in 17:58. Tessa Cassidy ’20 crossed the line second with a time of 18:05. The Red Devils earned seven of the top-11 places in the race, led by Kelsey Horowitz ’18 in fourth with a time of 18:44. Jamie George ’18 and Molly Conrad ’20 put in times of 19:07 and 19:09 to place sixth and seventh, respectively.

Senior Adriana Frayne-Rexia ’17 and Lucile Ionescu ’19 finished in eighth and ninth places, respectively, followed by Polly Terzian ’17 and McKenna Spaulding ’20 to round out the top 11 spots. With their win on Wednesday, the Red Devil women bring home the Central Penn Railroad Trophy.

Both teams travel to Rochester, New York on September 24th for the Harry F. Anderson Invitational, hosted by Roberts Wesleyan College.