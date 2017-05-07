The student news site of Dickinson College.

Campus Fashion: Owen Rapaport ’17

Stephanie Czmar ’19 / The Dickinsonian

Stephanie Czmar ’19 / The Dickinsonian

Stephanie Czmar ’19, Fashion Columnist
May 7, 2017
Major: Classical Studies

Organizations: Delta Sigma Phi, CrescenDevils and Asian-Pacific Association

Hobbies: Writing

Fashion Inspirations: Fred Rogers and Bill Nye

Favorite Colors: Owen’s favorite color is orange, but he likes to wear pink and navy. Owen thinks that pink is “an incredibly fun and versatile color to play around with,” while navy is simply “a classic.”

Favorite Pieces: Owen loves his Clarks Desert Boots and says he could wear them all year round. He also likes cardigans because they are “better versions of the pullover sweater.” Fun socks are a staple to Owen’s look because “boring socks just don’t cut it.” Owen often wears his Timex Weekender watch as well because it is “simple and clean, but it gets a lot of compliments.”

Favorite Stores: Uniqlo because “it has a lot of great foundation pieces that fit well and it’s pretty inexpensive for the quality of clothing they produce.”

Describing his fashion: Owen says his style is “definitely New England prep-inspired, but [he] would consider it Neo-Nerdism” because of his bowties, button down shirts and cardigans.

Fashion Motto: “Wear what you want because you want to, personal style is self-expression.  Be fearless with your wardrobe.”

