The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian

Caf Creations: The Cooke

Stephanie Czmar ’19/ The Dickinsonian

Stephanie Czmar ’19, Life & Style Editor
September 7, 2017
Filed under Life & Style

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sometimes you have to get creative in the caf to spice up your dining experience. A healthy dessert option that was introduced to me by one of my first roommates, Kearstyn Cooke (who has since transferred), is a mix of yogurt, peanut butter, and Nutella. This is a nice dessert because not only is it full of protein, it is also very filling. This dessert is also nice because you can really make it your own. You can use Greek or regular yogurt. You also have options as far natural or regular peanut butter. You have complete control over the proportions of Nutella to peanut butter. There are also options as to different fruits you can mix in, like bananas or apples at any point during the day. Also, if you make The Cooke in the morning, the caf should also have raspberries you could mix in. This delicious treat could be kept separate as depicted or it can be swirled together. Beware of becoming too overzealous with your swirling, however because the yogurt will turn brown and while it will still taste delicious it will look less appetizing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • News

    Ensign, Students React to DACA

  • Caf Creations: The Cooke

    News

    Ensign Steers Dickinson “Out Of Comfort Zone”

  • Caf Creations: The Cooke

    News

    Kelly Wilt Departs from Dickinson

  • Caf Creations: The Cooke

    News

    Discussion Group Focuses on Centering Latina Narratives in Safe and Empowering Space

  • Caf Creations: The Cooke

    News

    New Dorm Construction on Schedule

  • Caf Creations: The Cooke

    News

    Dickinsonians Reflect on President Trump’s First 100 Days

  • Caf Creations: The Cooke

    News

    Controversy at the Cube

  • Caf Creations: The Cooke

    News

    Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony Held at Old West

  • Caf Creations: The Cooke

    News

    “Joy” Highlighted at Choir and Collegium Spring Concert

  • Caf Creations: The Cooke

    Life & Style

    Let’s Get Reel: Shameless

Menu
The student news site of Dickinson College.
Caf Creations: The Cooke