Food for Thought: Avocado Pasta

Ingredients:

9 ounces dry pasta

1 medium tomato, diced

1 green onion, finely sliced (I substituted a quarter of a white onion, diced)

1 large ripe avocado (I used three small avocados)

1/4 teaspoon finely grated garlic

Juice from 1/4 of a lemon

Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste.

A few dashes of olive oil

Preparations:

The first step is easy, just boil a pot of salted water and cook pasta. When draining the pasta make sure to reserve 1/2 a cup of pasta water. Next toss the pasta in olive oil and set to the side (olive oil will keep the pasta from becoming too sticky while the sauce is being made). To make the sauce, mash avocado in a large bowl. I left some lumps for a little more texture but it’s up to you. Mix in diced tomatoes, onion, and garlic. Add lemon juice to improve the taste. Stir in 1/4 cup of the pasta water. Add pasta and toss until it is covered by the sauce. If the sauce is too thick, add a little more water. Feel free to add to salt and pepper. This dish can be served hot or cold. It is best to eat the meal soon after preparation as the avocado will begin to brown. This recipe is courtesy of inspiredtaste.net.