Fashion Column: Nell Alexander ’21

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Major: Nell is currently undeclared, but is considering economics and/or English

Organizations: Swing Dance Club and she is hoping to work with the Tritons or the Liberty Caps

Hobbies: Nell enjoys distance running, dance and photography

Fashion Inspirations: Nell gets inspired by Iris Apfel and Leandra Medine

Favorite Colors: Nell’s favorite color is light pink, but she prefers wearing darker colors that contrast with her light skin, such as blues, greys and purples.

Favorite Pieces: Coming from the South, Nell’s high school had a tradition in which students received custom-fit cowboy boots upon graduation; her graduation boots are one of her favorite pieces of clothing, which she sports often.

Describing Her Fashion: Nell considers herself a bit of a fashion nerd who loves really classic pieces and historical fashion, but enjoys a bit of a rustic twist by wearing her hair naturally, not having much makeup on, and pairing sneakers with a nicer outfit. Her fashion is “classically messy.”

Fashion Motto: “Wear your history; wear your past and your present.”