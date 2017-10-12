Fashion Column: Nell Alexander ’21
October 12, 2017
Filed under Life & Style
Major: Nell is currently undeclared, but is considering economics and/or English
Organizations: Swing Dance Club and she is hoping to work with the Tritons or the Liberty Caps
Hobbies: Nell enjoys distance running, dance and photography
Fashion Inspirations: Nell gets inspired by Iris Apfel and Leandra Medine
Favorite Colors: Nell’s favorite color is light pink, but she prefers wearing darker colors that contrast with her light skin, such as blues, greys and purples.
Favorite Pieces: Coming from the South, Nell’s high school had a tradition in which students received custom-fit cowboy boots upon graduation; her graduation boots are one of her favorite pieces of clothing, which she sports often.
Describing Her Fashion: Nell considers herself a bit of a fashion nerd who loves really classic pieces and historical fashion, but enjoys a bit of a rustic twist by wearing her hair naturally, not having much makeup on, and pairing sneakers with a nicer outfit. Her fashion is “classically messy.”
Fashion Motto: “Wear your history; wear your past and your present.”
