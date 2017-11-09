Dorm Decor: Madison Mehlman ’21 & Maddie Zeeger ’21
November 9, 2017
Filed under Life & Style
Hometowns:
MM: Springfield, N.J.
MZ: Pittsburgh
Building: Baird-Mcclintock
Majors/Minor:
MM: Intended sociology and dance double major
MZ: Intended physics with an interest in pre-environmental engineering
Favorite Color:
MM: Grey
MZ: Sunset Orange
Describe your room style: Messy, chic, boho and cluttered
Favorite piece in your room:
MM: “My favorite piece in my room is my bed. After a long day I love to get into bed and watch my guilty pleasure show, Real Housewives. Currently I’m watching Real Housewives of Orange County and New Jersey…”
MZ: “My favorite piece is my picture wall. I made sure to hang pictures of friends and family and people I love. I also love my minion stuffed animal which makes me laugh because it is so cringe worthy”
Dorm Inspiration:
MM: “I have always been inspired by the boho aesthetic. I wanted to decorate my room at home like this but never got around to it. When I came to college and had a blank canvas I drew inspiration from Instagram and Urban Outfitters’s website.”
MZ: “I drew inspiration from my room at home in Pittsburgh. I used a lot of greys and neutral colors. I tried to tie my decorations into my black and white poster of the Smiths which is hung above my bed.”
Favorite stores: Ikea and Target
Fun Fact: Madison and Maddie chose to put their fridge and microwave in the middle of their room!
