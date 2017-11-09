The student news site of Dickinson College.

Dorm Decor: Madison Mehlman ’21 & Maddie Zeeger ’21

Ellie Doblin ’21, Life & Style Columnist
November 9, 2017
Life & Style

Hometowns:

MM: Springfield, N.J.

MZ: Pittsburgh

Building: Baird-Mcclintock

Majors/Minor:

MM: Intended sociology and dance double major

MZ: Intended physics with an interest in pre-environmental engineering

Favorite Color: 

MM: Grey

MZ: Sunset Orange

Describe your room style: Messy, chic, boho and cluttered

Favorite piece in your room:

MM: “My favorite piece in my room is my bed. After a long day I love to get into bed and watch my guilty pleasure show, Real Housewives. Currently I’m watching Real Housewives of Orange County and New Jersey…”

MZ: “My favorite piece is my picture wall. I made sure to hang pictures of friends and family and people I love. I also love my minion stuffed animal which makes me laugh because it is so cringe worthy”

Dorm Inspiration:

MM: “I have always been inspired by the boho aesthetic. I wanted to decorate my room at home like this but never got around to it. When I came to college and had a blank canvas I drew inspiration from Instagram and Urban Outfitters’s website.”

MZ: “I drew inspiration from my room at home in Pittsburgh. I used a lot of greys and neutral colors. I tried to tie my decorations into my black and white poster of the Smiths which is hung above my bed.”

Favorite stores: Ikea and Target

Fun Fact: Madison and Maddie chose to put their fridge and microwave in the middle of their room!

Dorm Decor: Madison Mehlman ’21 & Maddie Zeeger ’21