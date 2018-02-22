Batter Up: Marble Cake

One of my friends has just recently had a birthday and I was not sure what type of cake she liked. After asking around, it turned out no one could remember if she liked vanilla cake with chocolate icing or chocolate cake with vanilla icing best. Since we could not be sure which she preferred I just decided to make two marble cakes, one with chocolate icing and one with vanilla. This is the recipe I used:

Ingredients:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

1 cup of white sugar

½ cup butter (softened)

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder

Preparation:

The first thing you need to do for this recipe is preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Next you just add all the ingredients into a bowl and mix them together until smooth. Next you put ¾ cup of the batter into a separate bowl, while putting the remaining batter in the greased or floured baking pan.

You then add your cocoa powder to the ¾ cup of the batter you have put aside. You then mix this in.

Once you have your chocolate batter made, you drop it onto the top of the vanilla batter by the spoonful, before swirling it into the vanilla batter to make the marble pattern.

Bake your cake for 30-35 minutes and then let it cool.

Now you can ice it and it is ready to be eaten!

This recipe is courtesy of allrecipes.com.