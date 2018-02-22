Fashion Column: John Adeniran ’19

Major: Computer science and neuroscience

Organizations: The Clarke Forum, the Popel Shaw Center, Social Justice Peer Educators, Dickinson Christian Fellowship and the Black Student Union

Hobbies: I love to play music, so whenever I have free time I play my guitar and I like to mess around on the keyboard and drum set in Jam space. One could say this is a stretch but I also really enjoy having deep conversations with my friends about critiques of Empire and the more existential things of life, on any given Friday night at the side table at the Quarry. I also love to read.

Fashion Inspiration: I can’t really pinpoint a person as a fashion inspiration but I have an affinity for the London aesthetic; the cropped pants and the “hey I’m not afraid to show my ankles,” look.

Favorite Color: John doesn’t really have a favorite color, thinks teal is really beautiful. John really likes wear “darkish colors in shades of green, blue, burgundy, grey and of course black.”

Favorite Pieces: John loves the combination of sweaters paired with light colored or black rolled jeans. He also loves to accessorize with watches, socks and scarves. “I feel like scarves and socks can add a layer of depth to any outfit and the choices of such can tell a lot about a person.”

Favorite Stores: “Asos, H&M (pre problematic marketing, I was proud of how deeply their sales plummeted afterwards), the Gap, and the occasional BooHoo.”

Describing his style: “My style is pretty simple I’d say. I like dark colored clothing paired with pops of color which I achieve through funky socks, if the occasion requires. I love fall wear because I can pair a nice turtleneck, black ripped jeans, Chelsea boots and a trench coat without worrying about discomfort. Sometimes I like the simple solid blazer, plain top and cropped bottom look. But on a chill day, I like the ease of pairing a black hoodie with jeans and Chelsea boots or some retro Asics.”

Fashion motto: “Always show your ankles when you can.”