Dorm Decor: Libby Cohen ’21 & Jahmirah Warrick ’21
April 12, 2018
Filed under Life & Style
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Hometown: LC: Jacksonville, Fla.
JW: Philadelphia
Building: Drayer
Majors: LC: Undeclared
JW: Intended Africana Studies & English
Favorite Color: LC: Yellow
JW: Purple
Describe your room style: Colorful, open, artsy and homey
Favorite piece in your room: Libby’s favorite piece is her bed because it is decorated with colorful pillows, including one with pictures of her friends. “[My bed is] very comfortable and reminds me of home,” she said.
Jamirah enjoys her desk, as it has a great view. “I love the scenery and seeing everything going on Morgan field,” she said.
Dream Roommate: LC: Zac Efron
JW: “Libby and I are very compatible, so if I had to choose a dream roommate it would be her”
Dorm inspirations: Libby was inspired by Pinterest and nature. She decorated her room with a lot of color and played with different pieces.
Jamirah was also inspired by Pinterest and isn’t afraid to use colors. She got a lot of her decorations as gifts from friends and family.
Favorite stores: Anthropology, Target, Amazon and Walmart
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.