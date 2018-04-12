The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian

Menu

Dorm Decor: Libby Cohen ’21 & Jahmirah Warrick ’21

Ellie Doblin ’21, Life & Style Columnist
April 12, 2018
Filed under Life & Style

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

Hometown: LC: Jacksonville, Fla.

JW: Philadelphia

Building: Drayer

Majors: LC: Undeclared

JW:  Intended Africana Studies & English

Favorite Color: LC: Yellow

JW: Purple

Describe your room style: Colorful, open, artsy and homey

Favorite piece in your room: Libby’s favorite piece is her bed because it is decorated with colorful pillows, including one with pictures of her friends. “[My bed is] very comfortable and reminds me of home,” she said.

Jamirah enjoys her desk, as it has a great view. “I love the scenery and seeing everything going on Morgan field,” she said.

Dream Roommate: LC: Zac Efron

JW: “Libby and I are very compatible, so if I had to choose a dream roommate it would be her”

Dorm inspirations: Libby was inspired by Pinterest and nature. She decorated her room with a lot of color and played with different pieces.

Jamirah was also inspired by Pinterest and isn’t afraid to use colors. She got a lot of her decorations as gifts from friends and family.

Favorite stores: Anthropology, Target, Amazon and Walmart

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Dorm Decor: Libby Cohen ’21 & Jahmirah Warrick ’21

    Life & Style

    Letters from Abroad: Don’t Let Denmark Get You Down

  • Dorm Decor: Libby Cohen ’21 & Jahmirah Warrick ’21

    Life & Style

    Professor Spotlight: Jacob Jacob

  • Dorm Decor: Libby Cohen ’21 & Jahmirah Warrick ’21

    Life & Style

    Batter Up: Sticky Toffee Pudding

  • Life & Style

    Fashion Column: Willow Huppert ’20

  • Dorm Decor: Libby Cohen ’21 & Jahmirah Warrick ’21

    Life & Style

    Dorm Decor: Phoebe Akaba-Koubel ’21

  • Dorm Decor: Libby Cohen ’21 & Jahmirah Warrick ’21

    Life & Style

    Fashion Column: Sam Arnold ’21

  • Dorm Decor: Libby Cohen ’21 & Jahmirah Warrick ’21

    Life & Style

    Food for Thought: Bell Pepper and Goat Cheese Strata

  • Life & Style

    Club Spotlight: WDCV

  • Life & Style

    Let’s Get Reel: Leap!

  • Dorm Decor: Libby Cohen ’21 & Jahmirah Warrick ’21

    Life & Style

    Club Spotlight: Rosh Hodesh

The student news site of Dickinson College.
Dorm Decor: Libby Cohen ’21 & Jahmirah Warrick ’21