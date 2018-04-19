Straight from the Plate: The Pickle (Rick) Party Sandwich

If you’re in a pickle tomorrow, or are simply in need of finding a meal suitable for your weekend, then look no further. We’d be remiss to miss a single Rick and Morty rerun, and what better episode to watch than “Pickle Rick” from season 3. What better way to honor this show than creating my very own peanut butter and pickle (rick) sandwich? It seemed like a great idea, or so I thought when I concocted my own PB-and-P in the Caf to give the creation a test run before tomorrow.

Recently, a Facebook video by “Now This Food,” titled “The Internet Is At War Over Peanut Butter and Pickle Sandwiches,” popped up in my feed. Needless to say I was equal parts disgusted and intrigued. As luck (or rather, bad luck) would have it, the Caf has the three ingredients needed to make this controversial combination. Rather than making a regular peanut butter and pickle sandwich, I put my own creative twist on the recipe, honoring one of the better characters from Rick and Morty: Pickle Rick.

The recipe is simple. Step 1, wait in line at the deli and get two slices of bread. Step 2, put the aforementioned bread through the toaster. Step 3, spread peanut butter evenly on both pieces of bread, be careful not to put too much, though, as it will act as super glue for your mouth later when you try to take a bite. Step 4, scoop yourself some pickle disks from the sandwich bar by the frozen yogurt (or what I like to call, a post-PB-and-P palette cleanser) and put these in a small bowl. Step 5, lift each pickle piece individually and let drip before placing strategically on the bread, spacing is important for an adequate pickle-to-actually-okay-tasting-sandwich ratio. Step 6, surround yourself with friends who will take part in the following food with you, trust me, you do not want to go it alone. And lastly, step 7, (the very unlucky seven) take a bite.

I had a total of two bites before I gave up on this challenge (I mean recipe). To call it an acquired taste would be an understatement, it was downright unsettling. Equal parts salty and sugary, squishy and crunchy, sticky and slippery, it was truly a match not made in heaven. The three ingredients (bread, peanut butter, and pickles) were a triple threat in the most literal way. The sweetness of the peanut butter and the tang of the pickle were a disturbing taste I had trouble getting rid of, especially considering the concrete-like quality of peanut butter: the longer you chew, the more it glues your mouth together, locking in that soggy pickle flavor.

If there was one positive attribute I could give to this sandwich, which is made up of the world’s worst combination of ingredients imaginable, it would be that it warranted many a laugh among my friends and me.

If you are looking for a laugh, trying to get rid of some food that has been on the shelf for way too long or are too tired to realize you grabbed the pickle jar rather than the jelly, then this is the sandwich for you. If you did not answer yes to any of the aforementioned questions, though, then do yourself a favor and hold onto your dignity for at least one more night this weekend.