Red Devil of the Week: Lianna Brown ’22

Lianna Brown is a perspective political science major with a possible CPYB Ballet Certificate from Virginia Beach, Va. According to Lianna, her biggest influence in her life is her mother who is always pushing her to do the best for herself and try her hardest. Lianna has danced for years, spending her junior year dancing in Chicago. After an injury, she decided that she wanted to get into politics. Lianna says, “I went to the Women’s March and I’ve always had a liking towards politics… My mom took me canvassing when I was eight for the Obama campaign”.