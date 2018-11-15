Listen Up: Berhana

Very few musicians are capable of intertwining genres while keeping the major aspects of both. Berhana is an artist who merges soul and pop music to create songs that deeply touch listeners, carrying an upbeat energy that excites the body and the soul. Berhana’s discography, although somewhat small, carries weight.

His music is extremely personal to the point where it invites you to the deepest corners of his mind. His music doesn’t appear to be a series of personal confessions, but rather a statement filled with personality and good vibes. Berhana doesn’t fear himself, but rather embraces himself to create music that touches a piece of everyone.

One of the most compelling aspects of Berhana’s music is his voice. It’s smooth and controlled, giving an alluring tone to all of his songs. At some moments his voice demonstrates the exact emotion he’s feeling and destroys the control and replaces it with passion.

This changing of tone demonstrates the complexity that is Berhana’s music. It carries the smoothness of soul combined with the emotion and energy of pop. This combination is most apparent in his hit song “Janet.”

“Janet” has the instrumentals of a classic pop song. Then his voice is introduced and he delivers the smoothness of soul within the first 40 seconds. One of the most interesting parts of the song is the hint of rap that he demonstrates. The song itself discusses love and how two people’s interaction with that love may break it. His voice ranges from confident to uncertain to depressed. The song is a love song but not a usual love song; the dissection of love and its uncertainty is what makes the song a Berhana song. Berhana creates music for those who understand the complexity of self.

If someone wants to listen to Berhana they should begin with his self-titled album Berhana. Berhana demonstrates the artist at his finest points. Berhana doesn’t limit himself to soul and pop but explores different genres such as rap. The experimentation works and helps to establish Berhana as one of the artist’s greatest works.

The most interesting part of the album is how personal it is while still being inviting. The artist has recordings from his family and notes to those who are closest to him, inviting the listener to feel close to him. Berhana is an album that fits multiple moods which makes it perfect for everyone’s daily playlist.