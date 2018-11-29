The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian

Menu

  • January 3The Dickinsonian's new website has officially launched! Stay tuned for new stories and features.

Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

Back to Article
Back to Article

Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

Cristian Tineo ’22, Associate Life & Style Editor
November 29, 2018
Filed under Life & Style

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Have you ever dreamed of becoming a boujie judge that gets to taste and critique every dish on a Food Network show? If so, gather some friends in the Caf, grab a rice cake each, and compete with one another to make the best tasting dessert you can make. The base is a semi-crunchy bland rice cake. In my search for toppings, I first went to the desert table  and something caught my eye. I’ve never in my life seen  anything by the name of “Bumbleberry” but it  looked like any other fruit crisp. I decided to plop some onto my rice cake and give it a bit of color. I proceded to the ice cream toppings and sprinkled some peanut butter chips, drizzled some choco-

late sauce, and finally topped it all off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. When I bit into it, it reminded me of eating a sweet cherry cordial.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

    Life & Style

    Caf Review: Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna

  • Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

    Life & Style

    Crafting Corner: Five Cookies of Christmas

  • Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

    Life & Style

    Red Devil of the Week: Taeya Viruet ’20

  • Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

    Life & Style

    Fashion Column: Sasha Quinlan ’22

  • Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

    Life & Style

    Professor Spotlight: Sherry Harper-McCombs

  • Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

    Life & Style

    Let’s Get Reel: Elite

  • Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

    Life & Style

    Listen Up: thank u, next

  • Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

    Life & Style

    Dorm Decor: Meredith Franchini ’22 & Darcy Bromley ’22

  • Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

    Life & Style

    Fashion Column: Titi Ogunsola ’19

  • Caf Creation: Cordial Cake

    Life & Style

    Listen Up: Berhana

Navigate Right
The student news site of Dickinson College.
Caf Creation: Cordial Cake