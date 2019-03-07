Let’s Get Reel: 10 Movies to Watch in 2019

2018 was a year filled with exceptional films, but now that award season has ended, we look to the top films of 2019. Here are the top 10 films to watch in 2019:

10. Yesterday

Imagine living in Britain and no one knows who The Beatles are. Better yet, imagine living in a world where you are the only one who knows who The Beatles are. What would you do? Reminisce on their songs of old, or maybe pretend the songs are your own? That is the dilemma struggling musician Jack Malik (played by Himesh Patel) must face in this 2019 dramedy.

9. Pet Sematary

The latest Stephen King adaptation stars Jason Clarke as he and his family must survive the mystical forces that surround the new house they purchased.

8. Rocketman

Following the recent success of biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman will follow the career of legendary musician Elton John. If this film can avoid the temptation of relying strictly on the music of the famed artist, as Bohemian Rhapsody failed to do, it has a chance to be one of the top films of the year.

7. It: Chapter Two

Another King adaptation and a sequel to the 2017 box office hit, this film will follow “The Losers’ Club” when Pennywise the clown comes back 27 years later. A return of old cast members as well as the addition of actors like Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy will be sure to duplicate the first films success.

6. The Lion King

A live adaptation to the Disney classic will bring in both old and new fans. A star-studded cast is making this one of the biggest films of the year and a must see.

5. Joker

Though little is known about this film, a unique take on the DC supervillain will surely not disappoint. Though it was originally believed that Joaquin Phoenix would play the villain, recently, it has been rumored that he will play a different character. Only time will tell, but with Phoenix and Robert De Niro at the helms, it is a must see.

4. Toy Story 4

Nostalgia seems to be at the forefront of Disney’s mind as it is releasing multiple throwback films (Dumbo is also being made despite not making the list). After the franchise seemed to come to its conclusion in 2010, the beloved toy series will pack theaters once again with new characters voiced by the likes of Jordan Peele and Keanu Reeves.

3. Avengers: Endgame

More than a decade ago, Marvel changed the blockbuster film forever. With over 18 films in the franchise, the Marvel extended universe is coming to a conclusion this April. Many are wondering what the fate of the characters who survived Avengers: Infinity War will be as well as if the many characters who died will somehow come back. The answers are yet to be known, but if the Russo brothers have taught us anything, it is that they will not disappoint.

2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

After being announced last year, everyone has been eagerly waiting for Tarantino’s latest film to be released. With a cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Margot Robbie and Dakota Fanning there is no doubt this film will be remembered for years to come.

1. Us

After the groundbreaking Get Out, director Jordan Peele is staying in the horror genre with Us; a film about an African American family targeted and attacked by a group who looks identical to them. Get Out received praise for its unique twist on the horror genre. Us seems to fall more in line with that of a slasher. Because of that, Peele must be careful to avoid the same clichés that have plagued the slasher subgenre for decades. If he can avoid these, Peele is set for another instant classic with Us.