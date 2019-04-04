The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian

Fashion Column: Muhajir Lesure ’20

Jacob DeCarli ’22, Associate Managing Editor
April 4, 2019
Filed under Life & Style

Major: Environmental studies with a food studies certificate

On campus activities and hobbies: On campus, Muhajir works in the library. In his free time, he likes to have philosophical conversations with his friends along with creating art. 

Describing their style: Muhajir describes his style as “comfy chic.” He says that he never wears anything that’s uncomfortable or tight fitting. Additionally, Muhajir likes to wear clothes with “indigenous influence” and his favorite colors. 

What makes his style unique?: “I am not afraid to wear what I am comfortable in,” Muhajir explained. He added that he is not afraid to shop in the women’s section.

Favorite stores: Uniqlo, Urban Outfitters and different Asian clothing websites are some of Muhajir’s favorite stores. However, he mostly shops at local thrift stores. 

Favorite era of fashion: Modern East Asian influences, like Seoul and Tokyo.

Fashion Inspirations: Frank Ocean inspires Muhajir with some of his looks. “I mostly look at underprivileged NYC creatives,” he said.

Fashion advice: “Men dressing a certain way and women dressing a certain way is cultural. I’m not saying it’s wrong, but that’s sort of dystopian to me. I don’t want to look like anyone but myself, so I make the conscious effort to align my style with my ideas.”

