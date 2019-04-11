Listen Up: Kill This Love

With K-pop’s popularity on a steady rise in the U.S., Blackpink is set to pave the way for Korean girl groups with their new EP, Kill This Love. Released on April 5, 2019, this is Blackpink’s second Korean language EP with 5 new songs. Still reeling from the success of their last single, “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”, the K-Pop quartet managed to be the first all-girl group to take the No. 1 spot on iTunes since 2004 and set a new record for the most watched music video in 24 hours on YouTube.

“Kill This Love” as the lead single is more intense than their previous comebacks, with roots in modern pop and hip-hop. As the song progresses into the chorus it fails to meet high expectations of the fans who have been patiently waiting for a catchy single. However, the choreography and the visuals in the music video make up for the song’s lack of a memorable tune, reminding me of old school Kpop, specifically of “The Boyz” by Girl’s Generation. The track’s lyrics also match very well with the strong, dominating rhythm of the song. Jennie and Lisa are bold and powerful with their rap verses, while Jisoo and Rose delight us with their unique vocals.

“Don’t Know What to Do” is a soulful electronic track, that could have arguably replaced “Kill This Love” as the title track; the choreography is yet again stellar and each member has enough time to shine, a remarkable improvement from their previous releases. The third track on the EP, “Kick It” is another bop, with more influence from American pop, highlighting Blackpink’s intentions to slowly attract a more Western fanbase.

But the girl group rains true to its roots with “Hope Not,” a song that is very similar to “Stay,” a slow ballad released on their first Korean EP. It isn’t the most unique with many Korean OSTs that follow the same love-filled sweet vocals but it’s definitely a song that is pleasant to listen to.

Finishing off the track list is a remix of “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” that doesn’t really add much to the EP but is of course a catchy song that banks on its earlier success.