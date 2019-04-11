Listen Up: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Billie Eilish’s new album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, gained massive popularity after its release on March 19. The seventeen year-old singer is the first female artist born in the 21st century to have a number one album on the Billboard Top-100 Albums chart. Her success follows a pattern of teenage artists in the music industry like Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande. However, Eilish’s unique sound and meaningful song lyrics defy the standards of a “pop-princess” identity.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is a fourteen-track album featuring popular songs like “bury a friend” and “bad guy.” With Eilish’s style of music, her songs change from upbeat bops to intense melodramas that leave listeners speechless from her relatable lyrics. Arguably, the last three songs of the album are the saddest, with the final song “goodbye” perfectly representing who Eilish is as an artist.

The album was released two weeks ago, and I have been playing it non-stop. Eilish’s music is soothing and acts wonderfully as background music for doing homework or reading. From her last album don’t smile at me to her new album, you can hear the progression and maturity of her voice and sound which is cool to witness. Eilish is only two years younger than I am, and her success and impact on other teenagers is remarkable. I’m sure Eilish’s success will increase beyond this point and hopefully she will announce another world tour soon.