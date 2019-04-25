Let’s Get Reel: Abducted in Plain Sight

If you are looking for a real story to keep you up all night contemplating every relationship you have had with an adult as a child ever, Netflix’s Abducted in Plain Sight is the documentary for you.

Based on a true story, Abducted in Plain Sight is about a young girl named Jan Broberg who formed an extremely close relationship with family friend Robert Berchtold, a sociopath that fell in love with Jan when she was just twelve years old. Jan and her family did not find Berchtold (lovingly known as “B” to Jan) as a threat until he began to make advances on both of Jan’s parents. Even then, however, the document shows that the couple still let Berchtold into their house for family gatherings and other events. While that seems strange but not totally insane, the story gets worse.

Berchtold asked to take Jan on a trip for a weekend, and while her parents were not completely comfortable with that idea, they let her go. This “trip” turned into the first of two abductions that Bertchold facilitated. Yes, you read that correctly, two.

The plot gets wilder and wilder as the hour and a half long documentary goes on, explaining how Berchtold created fake aliens to “abduct” Jan that convinced her to have sex with Berchtold in order to save the human race.

Even though the stories on their own seem just plain scary, seeing the Broberg family’s reaction to reliving the story was what truly kept me up at night. Not only was Jan traumatized by being raped by a man many years her senior who had brainwashed her into loving him, her sisters watched Jan detiorate and her parents still feel the guilt for letting Berchtold into their home in the first place.

If you’re into true crime documentaries, this one takes a dark turn but is worth the watch.