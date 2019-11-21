Caf Creation: Nacho Bar Burrito

Tired of eating nachos for lunch? Do you like nacho ingredients but need a more filling meal? Well, you’re in luck! The other day I decided to spruce up a typical nacho lunch by using the ingredients to make a burrito. I know this is nothing special, but this my creation will help shake things up in your lunch time activities.

I love nachos as much everyone else, but a plate of chips and nacho chips is not a sufficient lunch. I thought of making a taco salad but did not feel like eating lettuce that day. So, I decided to hit up the deli and ask for a spinach wrap (I know, a crazy move on my part). Then I loaded my wrap with nacho bar ingredients: black beans, shredded cheese and jalapeños. I figured I needed some more things to jazz up my burrito, so I added corn and chicken from the salad bar. As I closed my burrito, I realized that it would be pretty gross cold (I made the mistake of not heating up any of my ingredients). Like many students, the panini press caught my eye, and I knew it would be a good idea to grill my burrito to make it crispier and more appetizing.

After I grilled the burrito, I added sour cream and guacamole from the nacho bar to my plate. The burrito was a nice twist to the frequent nacho bar at the caf. If it is a week without the nacho bar, you can use other ingredients from the salad bar to make a burrito. Another good alternative is to make a quesadilla, but that’s a caf creation for another time.