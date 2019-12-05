Red Devil of the Week: Maddie Carroll

Name: Maddie Carroll

Hometown: Allentown, NJ

Majors/Minors: Majors: International Studies & Vocal Performance Minor: Italian

What clubs are you involved in around campus?

I am a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and DTones a co-ed a capella group.

Is there any club or organization on campus that has a special meaning to you?

Kappa Alpha Theta has helped me to grow and meet so many people I never would have met if I didn’t go through recruitment. Through Theta I have been able to meet some of my closest friends and grow in my leadership abilities.

What’s your favorite part of going to Dickinson?

My favorite part of going to Dickinson is being able to have small class sizes which allows for one on one interactions with Professors that I never would have had access to at a bigger school.

Favorite caf meal: Chicken Pot Pie from the Kove

Favorite place to study on campus: Weiss

Fun fact: I can play four instruments