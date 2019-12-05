Red Devil of the Week: Maddie Carroll
December 5, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Name: Maddie Carroll
Hometown: Allentown, NJ
Majors/Minors: Majors: International Studies & Vocal Performance Minor: Italian
What clubs are you involved in around campus?
I am a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and DTones a co-ed a capella group.
Is there any club or organization on campus that has a special meaning to you?
Kappa Alpha Theta has helped me to grow and meet so many people I never would have met if I didn’t go through recruitment. Through Theta I have been able to meet some of my closest friends and grow in my leadership abilities.
What’s your favorite part of going to Dickinson?
My favorite part of going to Dickinson is being able to have small class sizes which allows for one on one interactions with Professors that I never would have had access to at a bigger school.
Favorite caf meal: Chicken Pot Pie from the Kove
Favorite place to study on campus: Weiss
Fun fact: I can play four instruments
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.