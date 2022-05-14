Fighting Hunger One Challah at a Time

In the fall of 2020, Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice found that 34% of college students struggle with food insecurity. Nazun, also known as Challah for Hunger before their recent name change, is a national organization that fights against and educates people on food insecurity on college campuses across the United States.

Dickinson College has its own chapter of Nazun, which meets twice a week in the Milton B. Asbell Center. Together they make the Challah and sell each for $8, donating half of the proceeds to Swipe Out Hunger, which combats hunger on college campuses, and the other half to Project SHARE, a local food bank.

“We are currently trying to build our education,” said Sarah Cayouette-Gluckman ’25, chapter president. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dickinson’s chapter of Nazun was forced to cease all activity, causing the number of members to dwindle down. The new board is working to increase those numbers in order to strengthen their impact.

Other than the weekly Nutella Challah and Chocolate Chip Challah, the chapter experiments with different kinds, such as peanut butter and jelly, pesto, and even pumpkin spice Challah. Of course, there is always plain Challah, which is just as delicious. Cayouette-Gluckman ’25 also noted, “We do special flavors that are sometimes holiday related and season related.”

Nazun has been a part of this campus for many years now, but it may seem new due to the recent name change. Nazun, or לָזוּן, means “we will nourish” in Hebrew. The new name brings the organization closer to its Jewish roots while also saying exactly what their mission is, to help feed those who cannot feed themselves.

Membership in Nazun is open to all students on campus. The chapter meets every other Wednesday at 5 pm to make the dough and then 7 pm to braid the Challah. Members get first choice on what Challah is made and what they can buy. Any leftover Challah that isn’t purchased by members is brought to the Underground the next day to be sold.

Nazun also works in conjunction with the Asbell Center’s cooking club, for which Cayouette-Gluckman ’25 is also on the board. Everyone is welcome to join as well, so if you fall in love with baking during a Nazun meeting, you can go to cooking club on the Wednesdays that Nazun does not meet.