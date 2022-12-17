Carlisle Local Shops Gift Guide

The holiday season is upon us, and you know what they say, “shop local!” Carlisle is home to many small businesses who would appreciate your support more than a big box company. Of course, the Dickinson Bookstore and Farmers on the Square on Wednesdays have great options, but there’s nothing more like a Hallmark movie than doing your holiday shopping at the local small businesses in town.

For the eco-friendly…

We all know it’s better for the environment and our wallets to buy second hand. Two great options are C-Luv Thrift and The Bookery. C-Luv Thrift is a clothing consignment shop that also has a small section of homeware and creations by local artists, owned by a couple who lives in town. A nice gift for your eco-friendly loved one or friend would be a piece of clothing with their card or sticker explaining where you got the gift. The Bookery is located in Bosler Library on W High St., very close to campus. The Bookery resells used books, movies and more at a great price. Like C-Luv Thrift, there is a section for local artists to sell their art. Your eco-friendly gift recipient might like a new article of clothing or a new book or both!

For the fashionista…

Carlisle has many local boutiques with unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. From Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb to The Clothes Vine to Santcuary Boutique, Carlisle’s got you covered. Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb sells vintage fashion items ranging from pins to pedicoats, while The Clothes Vine and Santcuary Boutique stock more modern fashion. All stores have small trinkets and accessories, perfect if you aren’t sure about size or style.

For the artist…

For a small town, Carlisle is very artsy, including Anahata Yoga Studio, Carlisle Creative Vibes and Create-A-Palooza. Anahata Yoga Studio hosts yoga classes, both aerial and regular, and has fun, holistic mercheside for sale in the lobby. Carlisle Creative Vibes, home to the local drag show, has many funky options including crystals, plants and records. Create-A-Palooza is a longer walk from campus, but well worth it. Your artists will enjoy a hand-painted masterpiece from you or a gift card to relieve stress and create a piece for their dorm. Whether you are an artist or know an artist, the shops in Carlisle offer many options.

For the student…

Students are simple. If they aren’t asking for clothes or necessities for their apartment next year, get them a gift card. Popular restaurants include Playa Bowls, Denim Coffee, Grazery and Issei Noodle. Remember this holiday season, it’s not about the gift, but the thought behind the gift.