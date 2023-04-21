“Succession” Lands Its Big Leap

Yes, I’m writing another “Succession” article. Can you blame me?

“Succession” has been a great show, filled with stellar moments, but going into Season Four, Episode Three, it still seemed like the season was missing its iconic episode. But now “Connor’s Wedding” is up there with “Ozymandias,” “The Rains of Castamere” and “Pine Barrens” as a masterpiece within a masterpiece.

Although the episode started out relatively simply, I should have known from the show’s previous wedding episode that something terrible was going to happen.

SPOILERS AHEAD

It was relatively obvious that Logan Roy (Brian Cox) had to die at some point, but instead of him dying towards the end, the writers smartly found a way to totally surprise the audience with his death. Logan had to die for the story to progress, but it was still quite a shock. Logan was coming off an episode where he seemed particularly lively and was in the heat of multiple important business endeavors. There was no reason to suspect he would die soon and it was a surreal moment, for both the audience and the characters. There was no death scene, no last words. There was just a phone call that Logan was dying, followed by confirmation of his death. Like many deaths, especially in the electronic age, it was quick and distant. All you could do was follow the situation. The kids were helpless, waiting for updates or a miracle.

The 27 minute long one-take had some of the best moments ever on the show. Every character’s reaction to the news was so well done by the writers and actors. The pain and relatable sadness they showed made the scenes really hit hard.

Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) has been the star this season. He once again delivered incredibly emotional lines. Connor’s reaction to hearing the news was “he never even liked me” followed by “I just… I never got the chance to make him proud of me.” Connor went right to incredibly cruel and sad acceptance about his situation with his dad. It was no secret that he was always a disappointment to Logan, and Connor chased down a level of respect that he was never going to get. Connor assumed a role of true caretaker of the kids, comforting Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

Oddly, it was a joyous day for Connor. In maybe his first true act of defiance, Connor went ahead with the wedding. He wouldn’t allow his Dad to control his life the way he did when he was alive. In one of the most beautiful moments of the show, Connor marries Willa in front of her bridesmaids and a few guests who stayed after the news broke. His relationship is not close to perfect, but at the end of the day, Connor and Willa chose to stay together and get married that day. Connor triumphed and found happiness on a sad day.

The other kids at least got to talk to Logan’s dying corpse. Each of their responses was unique yet each said a lot about them.

Siobhan Roy instantly begins to sob. She doesn’t accept the events saying, “I can’t have that.” Snook’s acting here is so raw and heartfelt, you see a character who had a very complicated relationship with her father let go of all of it and just care about him. She calls him “Daddy” for the first time on the show, and for a second, the animosity between them is gone. Siobhan literally begs Logan not to leave, but it’s too late.

Although Siobhan was the one who cried the most, it was interesting that, while she made a statement to the press, she was able to fight back the tears. She knew the image she was presenting in that moment and she stayed strong through the announcement before letting herself return to mourning.

Roman Roy is a character who always uses sarcasm and other verbal tactics to keep himself away from other people and his emotions, so his emotional vulnerability and sadness with his father’s passing made his reaction hit harder. Earlier, Roman had an eye opening moment when he realized that his dad would not be attending Connor’s wedding. He, maybe for the first time, allowed himself to really look down on his dad. Roman revered Logan, yet, in this moment, he reconsidered things and phoned his dad, basically asking him if he is a bad person.

When Roman learned of Logan’s apparent death, he worried that this was the last thing his dad heard, and panicked. Roman reverted back to calling his dad a great father, repeating it over and over, over the phone, to his dad’s body. Roman at first refused to accept the concept of his father passing, staying in denial for as long as he could. He, unlike his siblings, went to see his father’s body.

The death opens up an interesting new path for Roman. For someone who has always been stunted by his father, it will be interesting to see how his goals change without his dad in the picture.

Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), although sad, has too much anger and resentment to totally forget his father’s sins and give him unbridled love. He emphasized his love for his father but followed it up with “I’ll never forgive you.” Kendall, who is usually out of touch with his emotions, let himself go and be sad. He really stepped up in the moment, being an incredibly mature and supportive brother. He tells Roman he said the right things to his father, comforts his sister, including saying “Shivy honey,” and gives his siblings a big hug at the end of the episode — something that is rare for them. He also made sure to keep his siblings grounded and understood the business importance of their actions too. Out of a really sad moment, it was really beautiful to see the kids united and supporting each other.

Two of the most touching moments, however, came from unexpected characters. Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) acted as the liaison from the plane to the kids. He kept himself together when talking to the kids. However, when talking to Greg (Nicholas Braun), he finally allowed himself to grieve. He even apologized for being sad at that moment. It was a touching moment for Tom.

As strange as his relationship was with Logan, Tom liked him. Logan was his mentor and Tom loved learning under his tutelage. Maybe the most tragic shot from an episode filled with them, was of Logan’s bodyguard, Colin (Scott Nicholson). Colin, who was recently told by Logan that he was “his best pal,” was caught looking distraught and unsure of what to do. It was a quick shot, yet it said so much. The one man who was fully respected and liked by Logan was left feeling helpless. Of course, both Colin and Tom relied on Logan for their careers and, while a little of their sadness was concern about their careers, there was clearly a stronger feeling of real sadness.