College food’s finest: A Deli-Q review

Heading into the new semester, there is a lot that Dickinson’s surroundings have to offer for new students, and plenty more for returning students to continue to try, especially in the realm of food. Most guides will tell you about the staples of the town when it comes to discovering new restaurants, such as Issei Noodle, Miseno’s and North Hanover Grille, amongst others.

Despite these places possessing unique qualities in their own right, Quick Stop Deli, commonly called Deli-Q, remains the backbone of late-night snacks, holding the fabric of the Dickinson community together with the most fattening, greasy and cost-effective meals you can get your hands on.

This article will serve as a crash course on Deli-Q, reviewing the must-tries, the borderline chemical hazards and everything in-between.

To begin, a rundown of the basics that surround this prestigious eatery. Located on the corner of West Louther and Cedar St., Quick Stop Deli is open 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. More recently, it has begun its delivery service through DoorDash, boasting a 4.8-star rating.

They also remain somewhat active on Instagram, where they survey the community on their favorite items, as well as occasionally offering deals and prizes.

Now, an overview of the food and various other items in Deli-Q’s arsenal.

Quick Stop’s breakfast sandwiches are out of this world, thrown together with egg, cheese and a choice of meat such as bacon, sausage or ham. Its fattiness is complimented by their rolls, bagels and croissants abilities’ to saturate and absorb the flavors. There isn’t anything special here besides the item’s consistency. It serves as a home-away-from-home comfort food for students to lean on after both the forgettable and unforgettable nights prior.

Some of their other menu favorites include lunch and dinner items, such as their mozzarella sticks and cheese fries, which demonstrates that processed dairy products ensure a memorable meal, for better or worse.

As a personal bias of mine, I love their unique takes on egg rolls, such as the pizza roll and the cheesesteak roll. Deli-Q also offers the convenience store essentials, from small snacks and Arizona iced tea to lottery tickets.

Finally, their customer service is second to none, where being called “buddy” or “big guy” is almost a rite of passage.

As a forewarning, this is not a place to try if you prefer a fully competent digestive tract. You can always choose another location that offers higher quality or a more unique specialty that feeds your explorative taste palettes.

However, not only will you be labeled pretentious, but you will also be missing out on a handful of staff that have become an extension of the Dickinson community.





