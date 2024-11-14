The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
Categories:

SNL reacts to new presidential elect with hilarious pro-Trump cold open

Quinn Downing '28, Web Editor
November 14, 2024

As an avid “Saturday Night Live” fan, I, and I bet many others who saw last week’s cold open, were wondering how they would handle Donald Trump winning the election. Let me tell you, they did not disappoint. 

The episode opened with the entire SNL cast recapping what happened with the election. This included them highlighting how Trump is the first felon to be elected to the presidency, and how he has near total control over the Supreme Court. 

They began to set up a serious cold open, which would be out of the ordinary for SNL, but not unexpected after Trump’s win, when Keenan Thompson tossed out, “That is why we at SNL would like to say to Donald Trump. We have been with you all along,” with Bowen Yang saying, “We have never wavered in our support of you, even when others doubted you.” 

This completely shifted the skit from a somber, serious tone to satire. They kept it up, satirically praising Trump, and pleading for him to take SNL off his enemies list (if it was on there). 

To nail the lid on the coffin, James Austin Johnson brought out a Jacked Trump impression to satirically suck up to the president-elect. Colin Jost also donned a Viking hat while lamenting the fact there was not another chance to “do a January 6th.” 

This cold open rocked. We, sadly, did not get Maya Rudolph smashing a piano to “Hallelujah,” or singing a Charli XCX song in a lament to Kamala Harris losing the election as some online had expected, but this was a fabulous alternative. 

The cold open was, by far, the strongest part of this episode. Most of Bill Burr’s material fell flat, and I would have preferred a different host for the episode after the election. He lacked chemistry with the rest of the cast and made some pretty foul jokes in his monologue. I recommend watching the cold open, then turning the episode off and going to watch a different, funnier one. 

While this episode of SNL did not land (outside of the cold open), the rest of the season has been solid, safely the funniest SNL season in a while. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Life & Style
Green Gift Giveaway
Annual Kappa Lip-Sync raises money and spirits
"Chromokopia": An intimate review of the new album
In Silly We Trust: New album by underground TisaKorean
In Silly We Trust: New album by underground TisaKorean
Creative Writing professor Adrienne Su releases new book
Creative Writing professor Adrienne Su releases new book
Welcome back to Trench: “Clancy” by Twenty One Pilots
About the Contributor
Quinn Downing '28
Quinn Downing '28, Web Editor
Quinn, a freshman from Kennebunk, ME, is the Website Manager for the 2024-25 school year. This is his first year in the newspaper, and he was previously a staff writer. Outside of the Dickinsonian, and back at home, he is a summer camp counselor.