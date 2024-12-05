Battle of popular Sitcoms: A fan’s rankings and reviews

I grew up in a sit-com watching household. 2000s classics like “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “Family Guy” played in the background while I sat on the carpet with a coloring book.

It was no surprise that when I grew old enough to watch TV on my own, I naturally gravitated towards comedy films and TV shows. Now that I’m away from home, rewatching the shows I grew up with helps me when I’m homesick, anxious or just need an escape.

As a self-certified expert, here is my ranking of some of the best sitcoms I’ve watched. Note: I’ve left out shows that ran predominantly pre-2000s, as they’re simply too different from more recent media in style and humor to include here.

“New Girl ” : My current obsession and favorite show. The episodes are consistently funny and well-written, but the unique dynamic between the characters is what really makes “New Girl” so great. Schmidt’s line delivery is unmatched and might just be the reason I keep rewatching the show. “ Friends”: This show holds a special place in my heart. It was probably the first sit-com I viewed all on my own, and I distinctly remember laying in my bed after a day of standardized testing in school, watching “Friends” on my phone to take my mind off of studying. Now I watch it to take me back to those carefree moments. It’s the epitome of feel-good television, and it may be overhyped, but for good reason. “Derry Girls”: The endearing cluelessness and hare-brained antics of the titular girls in “Derry Girls” has captured my heart. The target audience for the show is a bit niche — mainly young adult women such as myself — but I will say that I watched it with my action-movie-loving dad, who also enjoyed it, though perhaps not as much as I did. My only complaint is that it should’ve been longer. Three seasons was not enough. “Modern Family”: Coming in at fourth place is the reigning champion of “sustained misunderstanding”-style comedy. “Modern Family” is everything a sit-com should be: clever, heart-warming and at times outlandish, while offering relatable insights into navigating familial relationships. It’s absolutely perfect. “The Office”: This show defined an entire era of ‘mockumentary’-style media, and it was definitely my favorite for a while. Yet — and this may be a testament to how iconic the show is — at this point, I’ve seen so many clips and heard so many references to “The Office” that I just can’t stand it anymore. I’m sure I’ll come back to it in a few years, but for now, I need a break. “Parks and Recreation”: A kinder, sillier take on “The Office.” It doesn’t stand out in any special way, and it’s not as original as some of the other shows on this list, but a fun watch nonetheless. “Community”: A group of underdogs band together to form an entertaining, at times dysfunctional, close knit friend group — you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t enjoy the premise of “Community.” The first few seasons are great, but once half the cast leaves, the plot goes downhill. And don’t even get me started on the creepy subplot between Annie and Jeff (a nineteen year old and a grown man). “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”: I’m sorry, but “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is entirely forgettable. It’s good for a light and easy watch, but honestly annoyed me after a couple of seasons. No further comments. “Arrested Development”: Similarly to “Community,” the show begins promisingly, but takes a hard turn after two seasons. In particular, the scenes involving butt-of-the-joke Tobias became too painful to watch. I even had to fast-forward through some of it. And if I’m fast-forwarding through a sit-com like it’s a horror movie, then I’m not having a good time.

There you have it, nine reviews of popular sit-coms all in one list. It’s possible, I realize after writing this, that I may watch too much television.

Nonetheless, next on my to-watch list are “Fleabag,” “Abbot Elementary,” and “30 Rock.” But currently, it’s all about “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Now to be fair, I am still on season two, but I am in shock with every episode. To sum it up, if you want to watch a show about rich people doing horrible things to each other, watch “Gossip Girl.” And if you want to watch a show about broke people doing horrible (albeit hilarious) things to each other, watch “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”