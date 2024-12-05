Exploring France 1874

On Nov 13, students had the opportunity to join a Zoom webinar featuring Dr. Mary Morton of the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. This event was presented by both the Trout Gallery and French club.

In her presentation, Dr. Morton shared a view into Paris in 1874 and its surrounding history in connection to the exhibit currently at the National Gallery: “Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment.” Students were able to experience the feeling these pieces provoked at their first showing through Morton’s captivating presentation.

The strife of the Franco-Prussian War introduced a need for artists to explore how France could progress in spite of destruction. This enabled people of all socio-economic backgrounds to find healing and hope through the beginning of a number of new artistic styles, including impressionism.

Some of the art shown was created during the Franco-Prussian War, depicting the death and destruction, while others created post-war demonstrated beauty and hope through landscapes and candid images.

The art in the exhibit shows pieces from two galleries, one public—The Salon of 1874—and one private—Société Anonyme. Between these, the social and political scene of the day was explored and understood by artists and the public.

Some pieces were to preserve history depicting modern wars as well as biblical and mythological scenes. In direct opposition to this was an exploration of life in the moment as the artist experienced it.

A number of pieces, such as the famous “Impression, Sunrise” by Claude Monet, explored what life was like for the people of Paris. The art taught them to see the beauty in their own eyes, they saw places they lived and worked in a new way. Moving past the trauma and angst that many still experienced from the war, a message of hope and forward movement was sent.

Not just through the scenes depicted, but through the new style as well. Though the National Gallery of Art is focusing on the impressionist movement, this was also a time where a number of other art styles began to develop.

Artists in this time had a larger task than to provide a beauty, they enabled the public to move forward. To reconcile their past experiences and work towards the future.

The Salon, which ran for two months every year for approximately 200 years, was open to people of all classes, social backgrounds and political identities. Within it was views into all ways of life.

Dr. Morton shared that the gallery was “everything from high luxury to absolute poverty” you could read about it in most newspapers across the city, some published multiple times a day. She stressed how art created connections between people.

Now, seeing this art today, and knowing the history and how it developed, we can understand that art embodies its cultural context. In connecting the past to the present we learn that endurance can be taught, and hope created.

We have the ability to create change and inspire hope for the future. This history strengthens our ability overcome. As we see tragedy repeated, we know so must hope and resilience. The pieces currently shown at the National Gallery of Art open a window for us all, a moment to see how life was experienced in and around France in 1874. As well ashow in that year a lesson through expression was made, a lesson that we can overcome in all times and places.

A tragic past does not need to create a tragic present—create a new impression, be creative to overcome.