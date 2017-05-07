Jazz Ensemble and Orchestra Perform

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson College Jazz Ensemble and the Dickinson College Orchestra performed “From the New World” at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle.

Professor of music Robert Pound began the recital with greetings and thanks to the audience and church. He then honored the seniors who were performing and remembered the Dickinson members who have passed away this year. He concluded his introduction with discussing the influence of all Americas in the performance including the African American and Latin American roots and asked the audience to be open to the music they were about to share.

The performance began with the Jazz Ensemble.

The ensemble played nine songs: “Moanin’” by Charles Mingus, arranged by Sy Johnson; “Lonely Street” by Sammy Nestico; “Tippin’ on the Q.T.” by Buck Clayton; “Never Will I Marry” by Frank Loesser, arranged by Clyde Connor; “My Man’s Gone Now” by George, Ira Gershwin, Dubose and Dorothy Heyward, arranged by Bill Potts; “Cottontail” by Duke Ellington; “The Gentle Rain,” lyrics by Matt Dubey and music by Luiz Bonfa, arranged by Dave Wolpe; “Lazy Day” by Toshiko Akiyoshi,; and “Oh Lawd, I’m On My Way” by the Gershwins, the Heywards and arranged by Potts.

The performers were Chelsea-Mia Pierre ’18 on vocals; Noah Davis ’20; Eli Kane ’19; Michaela Zanis ’19; Andrea Barrows ’19 and community member Douglas Cook on saxophone; Morgan Bates ’18; Ian White ’19; Caroline Snyder ’19; Maxwell Farley ’20 and community member Scott Pribanich on trumpet; Jacob Saltzberg ’20; faculty member Gregory Strohman and community members Colton Ellis and Fred Gleason on trombone; Adam Cogen ’19 on piano; Ian Doyle ’18 on bass; Zayan Ahmed ’19 on guitar and Alexander Dillon ’17 on drums. “Lonely Street” featured Davis on alto saxophone and “Never Will I Marry” and “The Gentle Rain” featured Pierre on vocals.

Jonathan Evans ’19 said, “’Never Will I Marry’ with Chelsea-Mia is super solid. She’s phenomenal…The song choices were all fantastic. Wohlbach definitely knows what he’s doing.”

Jonathan Long ’19 stated that his favorite was “the last piece because it’s really explosive, and it’s accessible.”

After an intermission, the performance continued with the String Orchestra which played Laci Boldemann’s “Four Epitaphs for Soprano and String Orchestra, Op. 10:,” “I. Sarah Brown,” “II. Ollie McGhee,” “III. Mable Osborne” and “IV. William and Emily.”

The orchestra was then joined by horns, woodwinds and percussion for “Symphony #9 in E Minor, Op. 95 (From the New World):,” “I. Adagio-Allegro molto,” “II. Largo,” “III. Scherzo-Poco Sosenuto” and “IV. Allegro con fuoco.”

Playing among many community members, faculty, and alumni were Anna Ferry ’19, Selena Gould ’19, Gisele Betances ’19 and Alicia Murphy ’19 on Violin I; Katrina Fullington ’18, Katherine Altamirano ’20, Jamie Feldman ’19 and Sandi Kadric ’20 on Violin II; Lisa Johnson ’17 and Isaac Ward ’18 on viola; Ilan Trencher ’18, Maddie DuBoyce ’20 and Yiran Ying ’20 on violoncello; Yuanxiaoyue Yang ’17 on flute; Caitlin Filiato ’19 on oboe; Michael Daniel ’17 and Katya Hrichak ’17 on clarinet; Bates on trumpet; Dillon on timpani; Adam Baldoni ’19 on percussion and Sara Tillett ’17 on vocals.

Amy Sparer ’18 said, “It was really cool. I don’t go to a lot of music things here, but I have a couple of friends who were in the Jazz [Ensemble] and in the Orchestra [Ensemble], so I decided to come out… I liked the ending song because half way through I realized I played it in orchestra in middle school really terribly and it was cool to hear it played correctly. It was jammin’.”

Interim President Neil Weissman commented that he was, “very impressed with the quality of the performance, with the combination of Dickinson students, faculty and townsfolk, and I think it speaks to the quality of the arts program here in general.”

Professor Jennifer Blyth, Chair of the music department, stated, “Dickinson is not a conservatory, but what’s great about our school, is we treat our students like they could be conservatory students, and the reason we do that is because they improve far beyond they can even think is possible, and you can hear it today.”

The concert took place on Sunday, April 30 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.