Mentor Program May Retire

The administration is considering changing or eliminating the Caring Campus Mentor program, a four-year-old initiative that, according to the college’s website, “offers Dickinson staff the opportunity to work with 8-12 members of the [first year class] as supportive, active mentors.”

According to Interim Director of Student Leadership and Campus Engagement Josh Eisenberg, the Caring Campus Mentor program is a part of the New Student Programs. Because of how overwhelming students have claimed that orientation can be, Michelle Fisher, visit services coordinator who has been a Caring Campus Mentor for four years, saw value in providing first-years with the opportunity to have relationships with administration, faculty, staff and coaches throughout their time at Dickinson.

“Our layered support, both formal and informal, is what makes Dickinson stand out from other colleges and universities,” she said. According to Eisenberg, New Student Programs are regularly evaluated to see, which ones benefit students. Eisenberg stated that any changes made to the program will be “based on feedback from First-Year Mentors and conversations with Caring Campus Mentors.” He also stated that no decision has been made regarding the future of the program.

Olin Rhoads ’21 met his Caring Campus Mentor during the First-Year barbecue. “He said we could stop by his office whenever.” Rhoads concluded that the program has had neither a positive or negative effect on him. “Right now,” he said, “for

me there isn’t any value, but I think there could be [in the future].”

Levin Antila thought that the Caring Campus Mentor program did allow students to get to know at least one adult on campus going into the school year, but maintained that students should know more about their mentors and the roles they play on campus.

Teryon Lowery ’20 maintained that he did not know what the role or purpose of the Caring Campus Mentor was. He also expressed that he was unfamiliar with his mentor.

Adam Gamber ’20 echoed Lowery’s thoughts.

“I don’t know what that is, haven’t heard about it. This is the first time I’m hearing about this position.”

In contrast, Fisher has been a Caring Campus Mentor for four years and described her “close” friendship with Aturo Adkins ’18. “I have cheered him on at his football games. He would stop by my office for cocoa and pep talks when he was taking a difficult class,” says Fisher. “He got to know my family. I met his mom. [Adkins] even came to my daughter’s college graduation party last year. Now he stops by to give me updates on his post grad plans.”

Fisher says that although “this is not the case with every first-year student in all the groups I have had, it has been an honor connecting with the students that have sought me out as their mentor.”

Vasold also believes that there is “a significant amount of meaning and value for students to develop mentoring relationships with staff.” However, he thinks that the most successful connections and mentorships were created organically rather than through assignment.

Although no decisions have been finalized, Eisenberg claims that the effects of any change will be assessed and the office of New Students Programs will be prepared to respond in a way that benefits first-year students.