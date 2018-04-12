Bench Vandalized, Painted Pink

A bench outside of the Waidner-Spahr Library was “vandalized” by being painted pink during the morning of Sunday, April 8 according to Mark Scott, director of grounds and landscaping.

The paint could not be removed from the bench without damaging it said Scott. Facilities is currently looking for a replacement to the bench, since none could be found in facilities inventory.

The bench, along with the pavers that contained brackets securing the bench to the hardscape, had to be removed because they were a “tripping hazard” according to Scott.

According to landscape-hardscape.com, pavers are “paving stones, tile, brick or brick-like pieces of concrete commonly used as exterior flooring,” “I was talking with a friend outside of KW and I noticed one of the benches near the library was painted pink in the front,” says Jess Oren ’21. “I wasn’t sure why it was pink, thinking it was either vandalism or sanctioned as some kind of art piece, but before I thought too much about it, two facilities workers came over and took it out of the ground.”