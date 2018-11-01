Apple Device Users Experience Temporary Connectivity Problems

Dickinsonians with Apple devices have experienced difficulty in signing-in to the campus Wi-Fi, caused by a failure in security certificates.

Students report that after having input their student identification number into the authentication page, they were prompted again and again to confirm the security certificate, which got in the way of browsing.

“The problem was discovered as soon as it happened and was corrected,” said Kevin Truman, the director of Infrastructure Systems and Information Security said Library and Information Services (LIS).

“This issue would have interrupted connectivity to the network but would not have created any slowness,” he said.

“We have seen no delays or problems through our monitoring systems since the semester began,” Truman said of slow internet. He said “There was an issue with a security certificate on one of the back-end systems of the Wi-Fi that impacts Apple users.”

Truman said the problem would have been an “immediate fix” if students would have reported the problem as soon as they had discovered it.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of students contacting the LIS Helpdesk when they are having problems with connectivity to the campus network,” Truman said. “The Helpdesk will often provide a quick solution to the problem or be able to get the right resources and department working on the problem.”

The Helpdesk is located in the basement of the Waidner-Spahr Library. Technicians are available with regular college hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found on the Dickinson College website under User Services.