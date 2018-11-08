Incident at Party Prompts Investigation

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has confirmed reports of an incident at a campus party on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 31 by acknowledging that an official investigation is underway.

In response to a question about “an adult at a student party on Wednesday night allegedly selling drugs to students,” Dee Danser, chief of public safety, stated in an email “The college is aware of an incident on Wednesday night. We have taken action to insure the safety of the campus.”

Ian Ridgway ’19 said he saw DPS and Carlisle Police Department (CPD) vehicles around the party, which took place at a townhouse residence on Louther Street.

“Around 1 a.m. I was walking past the townhouses and noticed an assortment of CPD and DPS officers and cars. The officers appeared to be talking to residents in one of the townhouses,” he stated.

Over the phone, CPD confirmed that there was one officer who responded to the incident.

Jen Ailey ’19, who was at the party, said she saw an older woman in a Dickinson Facilities shirt going in and out of the house.

“It was very hectic and crowded inside, so I was just sort of standing outside… That’s when I saw the door open and I saw this older woman come out and I saw that she was wearing a shirt that said Dickinson Facilities Services, or something like that. She came out of the party.”

Sarah Clancy ’20, who was in attendance as well, also saw the woman. “She was wearing a maroon Dickinson full zip sweatshirt, which I think is the color the custodians wear,” she said. “I think it was just incredibly surprising to see someone who represents Dickinson on a professional level to behave in such a way… I saw her at the party; it was awkward and inappropriate.”