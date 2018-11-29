Dickinson Athletes Attend Wellness Center Programming

The Dickinson College Wellness Center offers educational programming to athletic teams which cover topics ranging from mental health to sexual assault.

“Our staff members are also available to speak to athletic teams and other groups outside the Center to talk about specific wellness related issues or our services more generally,” said Dickinson’s Interim Director of the Wellness Center Don Domenici. “Education is an integral component to all of the health care services that we provide at the Wellness Center.” Student athletes across campus have attended sessions and meetings with wellness center representatives to increase awareness over the options they have concerning mental health.

Domenici added, “Providing this type of educational programming is another way that we try to support student athletes and other members of the Dickinson community.”

“I feel that the wellness center meetings offered good strategies that we can use as a team to improve our diet stress levels and energy on a day to day basis,” said Luke Spellman ’22, who is on the men’s basketball team.

“The wellness center meetings offered at the college provide tremendous knowledge and support for our student-athletes. In these current times, mental health and sexual assault awareness are both sensitive [and] important topics that college students need to be made aware of,” said Matt Dolan, the men’s basketball team’s assistant coach. “It is extremely beneficial that our student-athletes have these opportunities to meet at the wellness center with professionals who can provide valuable guidance, support and information.”

“Besides the Wellness Center, we have many other resources on campus that students can turn to. It is important to be open with your coaches, trainers, professors and your college dean if you are struggling and/or need support,” said Domenici. “Chances are, if you are having a hard time, these individuals have experience with the type of issue you are having and they can help you talk through your options.”

The wellness center’s hours, contact info and other forms can be found on their website.