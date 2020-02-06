Students Await Conclusion of Impeachment Trial

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students weigh in on the impeachment of President Donald Trump as his trial continues in the Senate. This is the third time charges of impeachment have been brought up to a sitting president.

Trump was impeached on charges of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress due to his dealings in Ukraine. The President attempted to illegally withhold military aid from Ukraine until the President of Ukraine publicly announced an investigation into Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump wanted Biden investigated for supposed corruption related to Biden son’s involvement, though by Department of Justice accounts no such corruption occurred.

The House of Representatives passed articles of impeachment in December and the trial began in January. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi did not immediately send the articles to the Senate to leverage for terms of the trial. She ultimately sent the articles without any guarantees about the trial, and the Senate voted not to call any witnesses.

On Jan. 31, the Senate narrowly voted to block further witnesses for testifying against Trump, according to a New York Times article published the same day.

Responses to The Dickinsonian’s informal online poll overwhelmingly supported the removal of the President. 70 percent of students supported Trump’s removal out of a total of 778 respondents.

Nickolas Bradbury ’23 explained that he sees various reasons as to why Trump should be removed from office. “Some things he’s done in international relations in general are misconduct. It’s kind of difficult because I don’t really trust everything I here right now,” he said.

Ellis Tucci ’20 agreed that Trump should be removed from office for various reasons. “The Ukraine scandal is the least among them. He’s done far […] worse things that have been very much worthy of impeachment,” he said.

The student body is aware of the trial, but many students are not engaged with the proceedings. When he was asked if he was following the trial, Aidan Huntington ’23 said, “no, because my desired outcome won’t occur.”

Bradbury had been following the trial vaguely. “I check the headlines, but I don’t read many articles. I haven’t been able to watch the trial. I’ve only been able to read live updates,” he said.

Josephine Cook ’23 said that she has also not been following the trial. “I think it’s right he was impeached and in a perfect world he’d be removed from office,” she said. Students were frank about the possibility of removal, likely the cause of their disengagement. “I don’t think it’s going to get him removed,” said Emily Ibañez Arroyo ’23, “it’s very strategic on his administrations behalf to destabilize our relationship with Iran. It’s unfortunate our nation is so divided on an issue that seems obvious to me.” Aboody Rumman ’20 said he thinks its “80-20 he stays,” though he expressed hope that the trial “could turn into something bigger. There is a small possibility.”

As of Tuesday, Feb. 4, the trial is still underway, although a final Senate vote is expected for Wednesday, Feb. 5.