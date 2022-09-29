Student Senate Election Results

Dickinson Student Senate elections occured on campus, filling empty seats for class senators, presidents and other positions. Students were able to vote all day Monday, September 19 for whom they would like to be the senate leaders for their respective class years. In an attempt to entice more votes, Student Senate gave out Rita’s Italian Ice to students on Britton Plaza.

Additional vacancies were also filled after a final call for applications by the Friday after the election. Bao Tran ’23 will take over as Director Financial Strategy, while Jacy Duffy ’25 steps into a new role as APSC (Academic Programs and Standards Community) senator.

Student Senate president is Chinemerem Nwanze ‘23. She became president in the 2022 spring elections after a scandal involving the originally elected president caused him to withdraw from the position. Nwanze has already been completing presidential duties, like speaking at President Jones’s convocation.

Elected as the 2023 class president is Kyle Robinson. The senators for the seniors include Sunil Suprenant ’23, Samantha Whittum ’23, Izzy Crawford ’23, Cyara Lambert ’23, Beckett Blocker ‘23 and Sam Pendrak ‘23.

In the class of 2024, William Cheng was elected as class president. Junior class senators are Justice Roney ’24, Izzy Clarke ’24, Deon Rosado ’24, Seamus Sweeney ’24, Lily Bedwell ’24 and Carter Gallahue ’24.

Bedwell, Gallahue, Blocker and Pendrak were added to the senate after the second call for applications.

For the class of 2025, Angela Abinales is the president after being re-elected to the position in the spring semester. Senators include Greg Kintzele ’25, Roland Locke ’25, Eleanor Nolan ’25, Leah Fulton ’25, Tyler Lissy ’25 and Kailey Sipe ’25.