Outing Club Film Festival Goes Wild (and Scenic)

The Wild and Scenic film festival, which has been inspiring activism through film and art for the last 20 years, came to Dickinson last Saturday. Wild and Scenic on Tour is an outreach program that aims to hold events “by a diverse array of environmental nonprofits, schools, museums and businesses” each of which holds a unique event with the goal of raising awareness on local issues.

The Wild and Scenic event that was held on campus took place from 4-7 pm and featured the films National Parks “One-Star Reviews”, My Last Day of Summer, The Ghost, Denizens of the Steep, DURGA: Forging a New Trail, Maneuvers, Can’t Beat This Place for Fun, An Imperfect Advocate, and Sea Gypsies: The Plutonium Dome. All of which are about specific issues that are associated with the environment and nature.

The event took place outdoors on The College Lawn and was the product of a joint effort between Outing Club and MOB with MOB providing the equipment for the screening and Outing Club planning the event which “began well before the event took place” stated Souha Alioua ‘24, as it entailed communication between the students planning the event and Wild and Scenic.

The event sawa good turnout from students who appreciated the event and learned about relevant issues by viewing the specific examples shown through the film.