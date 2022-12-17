Dickinson Alumna Announces Bid for State Supreme Court

Carolyn Carluccio ’82 announced on Nov. 29 that she will be running for a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Carluccio, who is vying for the Republican nomination, currently serves as the President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Montgomery County. She has been on the bench since 2009 and was unanimously elected by her colleagues as President Judge in 2021. She graduated from Dickinson in 1982 with a major in Spanish and earned her law degree from the Widener University School of Law in 1985.

Carluccio is currently the only Republican candidate who has announced a campaign. Two Democrats have said they will run for the seat, Daniel McCaffery and Deborah Kunselman, who are both judges on the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

The primary election to choose party nominees for the state Supreme Court will be held on May 16, 2023. This election will be to fill the seat previously held by Chief Justice Max Baer, who died in September. The court is currently comprised of four Democrats and two Republicans, with the seventh seat being vacant since Baer’s passing.